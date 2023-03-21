Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Cardano & Bitcoin – European Wrap 21 March

Coinbase argues core staking services are not securities in its letter to SEC
US-based crypto exchange Coinbase sought clarification regarding the crypto staking services via its letter to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The letter dated March 20, 2023, addresses key pain points that many service providers in the crypto industry are facing.
Coinbase asked the SEC to provide rules and guidelines to staking and other complex aspects of the cryptocurrency industry in its recent letter. The exchange noted that. Staking services are not a monolith. A number of different models exist and while some might be categorized as offering an investment contract, core staking services that we describe in this letter are not."
Can Cardano hit $100 as cynics criticize Bitcoin's $1 million bet?
In the light of the US banking crisis and rising inflation in the largest economy in the world, crypto proponents are bullish on decentralized cryptocurrencies gaining relevance. Cardano proponents argue that the Ethereum-killer altcoin is ready for a bull run to its $100 target while cynics continue to criticize former Coinbase CTO Balaji Srinivasan’s $1 million Bitcoin bet.
The US Federal Reserve’s battle against rising inflation and the collapse of two of the United State’s largest banks, Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Silvergate, sent shock waves through market participants.
If Fed’s money printer goes brrr… will Bitcoin price hit $1 million?
Bitcoin has taken front and center stage after it restarted its 2023 rally in March. This resurgence of buying pressure pushed BTC to nine-month highs. While this move may sound interesting, the most important development is the reason behind this rally, which has got the likes of Balaji Srinivasan, ex-Coinbase CTO, Arthur Hayes, BitMEX co-founder and other well-known personalities talking about the pioneer crypto.
Bitcoin price has spent much of the last eight months consolidating inside a tight range. This massive rangebound movement ended as BTC pushed through the $25,000 hurdle in mid-March. The reason for this sudden spike in bullish momentum or buying pressure can be attributed to the Banking Crisis.
Mastercard to settle stablecoin transactions in Asia-Pacific region with Australian platform
Stablecoins have long been considered the safer option for bringing crypto to the world. However, the recent few instances of stablecoin collapses have raised concerns regarding the same as well. Even so, Mastercard is attempting to widen its reach in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.
How IMX could respond to Immutable's new partnership with Polygon Labs as gaming tokens trend this week
Immutable X and Polygon Labs have partnered for Web3 game development acceleration. The partnership comes ahead of launching a zkEVM-powered platform for studios and developers and a day into the GDC. The news could fuel a 43% upswing for IMX as the hype around gaming tokens continues.
Bitcoin price nears $30,000 despite banking crisis; First Republic Bank crashes by 47% in a day
Bitcoin price has managed to pull itself away from the narrative of being correlated to the United States stock market and macroeconomic conditions. The biggest cryptocurrency in the world has been rallying for more than a week now despite the ongoing banking crisis in the country, which is close to bringing down another bank.
MANA eyes 21% gains thanks to the world’s largest event for the art and science of game making
Decentraland price is on a 10-day uptrend as it moves diagonally along an ascending trendline. MANA could ascend 21.68% from the current price to tag the $0.7330 resistance level last tested on February 21. The bullish thesis could be invalidated if the gaming token drops below the uptrend line at $0.6015.
Weekly Recap: Bank runs, stablecoin drama, Voyager bankruptcy hearing, threat to DOX Shiba Inu founder
US bank runs sent shockwaves through market participants, traders turned to Bitcoin and the “safe haven” narrative made a comeback. Binance’s $1 billion acquisition of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager is back on track with a ruling from a New York bankruptcy judge.