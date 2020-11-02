FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Uniswap and Tron – European Wrap 2 November

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto market poised for a mega upswing

The bullish cycle, especially for Bitcoin and Ethereum, has continued to gain momentum over the last couple of weeks. However, the impact of Bitcoin's rally to new yearly highs, as well as hitting a new 33-month high, has failed to trickle down to the rest of the crypto assets, which are wallowing in increasing selling pressure. Read More...

BTC/USD price chart

Uniswap Technical Analysis: UNI upswing to $2.6 hits the takeoff threshold

UniSwap managed to come out of an extended downtrend, following the establishment of support at $2.2. The consistent breakdown affected all the projects in the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem, which raised questions of a bubble or the lack of sustainability. Meanwhile, Uniswap appears to have woken up in tandem with Bitcoin's majestic price action and other selected large altcoins like EthereumRead more...

UNI/USD price chart

Justin Sun addresses malicious attack on the TRON network

Justin Sun, CEO of the decentralized smart contract building platform TRON, has addressed a malicious attack on the network that took place during a software upgrade on November 2. According to Sun, the network was undergoing a routine upgrade on version 4.1 of the mainnet but "was attacked by a malicious contract on 20.11.02 at 06:14 (HKT)." Read more...

 

TRX/USD price chart

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

The bullish cycle, especially for Bitcoin and Ethereum, has continued to gain momentum over the last couple of weeks. However, the impact of Bitcoin's rally to new yearly highs, as well as hitting a new 33-month high, has failed to trickle down to the rest of the crypto assets, which are wallowing in increasing selling pressure.

Justin Sun, CEO of the decentralized smart contract building platform TRON, has addressed a malicious attack on the network that took place during a software upgrade on November 2.

Bitcoin has retested the high at $13,863 set in June 2019, potentially forming a double top. The cryptocurrency market is experiencing increased volatility due to the upcoming US elections, as it's not clear who the winner will be.

