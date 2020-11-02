Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Uniswap and Tron – European Wrap 2 November

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto market poised for a mega upswing

The bullish cycle, especially for Bitcoin and Ethereum, has continued to gain momentum over the last couple of weeks. However, the impact of Bitcoin's rally to new yearly highs, as well as hitting a new 33-month high, has failed to trickle down to the rest of the crypto assets, which are wallowing in increasing selling pressure. Read More...

Uniswap Technical Analysis: UNI upswing to $2.6 hits the takeoff threshold

UniSwap managed to come out of an extended downtrend, following the establishment of support at $2.2. The consistent breakdown affected all the projects in the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem, which raised questions of a bubble or the lack of sustainability. Meanwhile, Uniswap appears to have woken up in tandem with Bitcoin's majestic price action and other selected large altcoins like Ethereum. Read more...

Justin Sun addresses malicious attack on the TRON network

Justin Sun, CEO of the decentralized smart contract building platform TRON, has addressed a malicious attack on the network that took place during a software upgrade on November 2. According to Sun, the network was undergoing a routine upgrade on version 4.1 of the mainnet but "was attacked by a malicious contract on 20.11.02 at 06:14 (HKT)." Read more...