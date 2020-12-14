Bitcoin braces for high volatility as prominent analysts eye two crucial price levels

Bitcoin hit a new all-time high on December 1 but then drifted to $17,580 amid profit-taking and a technical correction from the overbought territory by December 11. Market experts warned that BTC might have been poised for a deeper sell-off before the growth resumed; however, despite the numerous bearish signals, the collapse has not materialized so far. Read more...

Stellar Price Prediction: XLM looks primed for an intraday bullish impulse

Stellar (XLM) recovered from the recent low of $0.139 hit on December 9 to trade at $0.168 by the time of writing. The coin has stayed mostly unchanged on a day-to-day basis and has lost 1% on a weekly basis. Read more...

Cardano partners with Bondly Finance to bring DeFi functionality to the network

Cardano (ADA) occupies the 8th position in the global cryptocurrency market rating. The coin is changing hands at $0.15 after the downside correction from the multi-month high at $0.19 hit on November 24. The coin has gained over 3% in the past 24 hours and lost 2.9% on a week-to-week basis. Read more...