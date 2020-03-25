Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & TRON – European Wrap – 25 March

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD at $100,000 with a market cap of $2 trillion - Binance CEO, Confluence Detector
The CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao is imagining a scenario where Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $2 trillion. In his opinion, such a massive market cap would easily place the price per BTC at $100,000. One factor that could send Bitcoin’s market share to such levels is the ongoing printing of money by central banks around the world in a bid to avert potential economic crises amid the Coronavirus pandemic.
Bitcoin price confluence levels
Resistance one: $6,741 – Highlighted by the previous 15-minutes high, the previous 1-hour high and the Bollinger Band 15-mins upper curve.
Resistance two: $7,020 – The previous week high and the pivot point one-day resistance one converge in this zone.
Support one: $6,322 – The SMA five one-day, the SMA one-hour and the Bollinger band 4-hour middle meet here.
Support two: $6,043 – Highlights the SMA 50 4-hour, Fibo 38.2% one-week and SMA 200 one-hour.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
