Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Tezos – Asian Wrap 31 Dec

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC refreshes record high, unstoppable bulls eye 30,000

BTC/USD remains directed to the north while refreshing the record top above 29,300, currently up 1.0% near 29,200, during the early Thursday’s trading. The crypto earlier marked 28,373 as the all-time high following its upside break of an ascending trend line from November 30.

Ripple Price Analysis: Falling wedge near six-month low probes XRP bears below 0.2400

Having recently probed the intraday high near 0.2200, XRP/USD takes rounds to 0.2160, up 2.009% on a day, during the early Thursday. The crypto major recently gained bears’ attention as multiple buses shunned XRP trading. However, sellers seem to catch a breather following its drop to the lowest since June earlier in the week.

Tezos Price Prediction: XTZ primed to rebound if bulls can defend this crucial support level

Tezos has been trading above a crucial support level at $1.97 for the past 10 hours and so far bulls have defended it. The digital asset seems poised for a significant rebound unless the bears take over. Tezos has established an hourly ascending parallel channel and has defended the lower trendline support at $1.97 for the past 10 hours.