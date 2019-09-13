Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Litecoin - Asian Wrap 13 Sept

Bitcoin price prediction: Two healthy resistance levels block BTC/USD from re-entering $10,500 zone

Bitcoin has had a bearish start to Friday following two bullish days in a row. BTC/USD has fallen from $10,435 to $10,378.50. The bulls ran out of steam as they failed to negotiate with the resistance at $10,500.

Ripple market update: XRP/USD slightly up-trending market lacks strength

Ripple has remained relatively unchanged over the last few days. The upside has become a no-go zone with resistance impenetrable resistance barriers. A lower high pattern has been the norm under the visible descending resistance.

LTC/USD: Litecoin is coming up to a support zone

Litecoin is still in a sideways consolidation phase but we are coming up to a trendline and a positive break could mean there is some upside potential. There has been a series of consecutive lower highs and lower lows but for the downtrend to continue 68.22 will need to be broken.