Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Litecoin - Asian Wrap 13 Sept

Bitcoin price prediction: Two healthy resistance levels block BTC/USD from re-entering $10,500 zone
Bitcoin has had a bearish start to Friday following two bullish days in a row. BTC/USD has fallen from $10,435 to $10,378.50. The bulls ran out of steam as they failed to negotiate with the resistance at $10,500.
Ripple market update: XRP/USD slightly up-trending market lacks strength
Ripple has remained relatively unchanged over the last few days. The upside has become a no-go zone with resistance impenetrable resistance barriers. A lower high pattern has been the norm under the visible descending resistance.
LTC/USD: Litecoin is coming up to a support zone
Litecoin is still in a sideways consolidation phase but we are coming up to a trendline and a positive break could mean there is some upside potential. There has been a series of consecutive lower highs and lower lows but for the downtrend to continue 68.22 will need to be broken.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
