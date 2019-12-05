Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD recovery stalled at $7,400 – Confluence Detector

BTC/USD is hovering around $7,300 amid expanding volatility. The first digital coin recovered from the intraday low of $7,154, however, the upside is limited bu $7,300-$7,330 area. BTC/USD has gained 1.7% on a day-to-day basis and 1% since the beginning of the day.

Bitcoin confluence levels

Looking technically, there are a lot of barriers both above and below the current price. However, most of them are not strong enough to reverse a trend when it starts. Let’s have a closer look at the technical levels that may serve as resistance and support areas for the coin.

Ripple's XRP hit $0.2263 on Wednesday amid strong rally on the cryptocurrency market. However, the upside momentum proved to be unsustainable as the coin retreated below $0.2200 and tested $0.2124 low during early Asian hours. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.2168, with nearly 1% of gains on a day-to-day basis.

ETH/USD is trading `under $146.00, off the intraday low at $144.03. Despite the sharp movements on Wednesday, December 4, and during early Asian hours on Thursday, the second-largest digital asset has stayed unchanged on a day-to-day basis.