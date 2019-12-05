Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD gives back early gains to trade below $146.00

- ETH/USD is under pressure despite the recovery from the intraday low.
- The critical resistance is located at $150.00.
ETH/USD is trading `under $146.00, off the intraday low at $144.03. Despite the sharp movements on Wednesday, December 4, and during early Asian hours on Thursday, the second-largest digital asset has stayed unchanged on a day-to-day basis.
Ethereum's technical picture
On the intraday charts, ETH/USD recovery is capped by a combination of SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) and the middle line the Bollinger Band on a 1-hour chart at $147.00. We will need to see a sustainable move above this barrier for the upside to gain traction. The next resistance awaits us at psychological l $150.00 reinforced by SMA200 1-hour. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on the pivotal $159.00.
On the downside, the initial support is created by the intraday low at $144.00. Once it is out of the way, the sell-off may continue towards $143.51 (November 4 low) and psychological $140.00.
ETH/USD, 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
