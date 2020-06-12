Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD trapped inside a triangle again - Bitcoin confluence
Bitcoin (BTC) recovered after a major sell-off on Thursday to trade at $9,450 by the time of writing. The first digital asset has gained over 2% since the start of the day, though it is is till down 5% on a day-to-day basis. Notably, Bitcoin (BTC) has returned inside the triangle pattern, while its upper boundary at $9,550 now serves as a local resistance. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $9,800 and $10,000.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD eyes $0.20 amid broad-based crypto recovery
Ripple price, for the first time in two weeks broke the support at $0.20. The declines were in tandem with Bitcoin’s rejection from $10,000 to levels close to $9,000. Ethereum also dived from highs close to $250 to test the support at $230. The volatility on Thursday came after a period of consolidation that took more than two weeks, especially for Ripple.
Ethereum Weekly Forecast: ETH/USD unrelenting journey to $280
The cryptocurrency market is painted with a large green-coated brush. The widespread bullish momentum is happening after almost two weeks of calm in the market. The tight range is likely to have necessitated the return of the volatility. Unfortunately, the bulls did not have enough energy to create proper volume to sustain gains.
Crypto scary movie on the panel
At the same time that the bears on Wall Street showed their ability to break the irrational euphoria, some selling appeared in a crypto market that had already been pointing to a rapid fall for days, allowing it to emerge from the lethargy in which it was.
LTC/USD recovery targets at $45.50
Litecoin (LTC) recovered from Thursday's low at $42.12 and settled above $44.00 by press time; LTC/USD has gained 2.2% on Thursday, and lost over 4% of its value on a day-to-day basis, moving in sync with the market.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD drops its safe-haven status
Bitcoin finally broke free from a tight range that dominated for the most part of the week, but the direction of the breakthrough was somewhat disappointing.