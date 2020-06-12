Bitcoin (BTC) recovered after a major sell-off on Thursday to trade at $9,450 by the time of writing. The first digital asset has gained over 2% since the start of the day, though it is is till down 5% on a day-to-day basis. Notably, Bitcoin (BTC) has returned inside the triangle pattern, while its upper boundary at $9,550 now serves as a local resistance. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $9,800 and $10,000.

Ripple price, for the first time in two weeks broke the support at $0.20. The declines were in tandem with Bitcoin’s rejection from $10,000 to levels close to $9,000. Ethereum also dived from highs close to $250 to test the support at $230. The volatility on Thursday came after a period of consolidation that took more than two weeks, especially for Ripple.

The cryptocurrency market is painted with a large green-coated brush. The widespread bullish momentum is happening after almost two weeks of calm in the market. The tight range is likely to have necessitated the return of the volatility. Unfortunately, the bulls did not have enough energy to create proper volume to sustain gains.