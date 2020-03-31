Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum - Asian Wrap March 31

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Bulls in control as BTC/USD looks to break past $6,500

After a brief drop below the $6,000 level, BTC/USD bulls took back control this Monday by taking the price up from $5,872.70 to $6,414.40. So far this Tuesday, the price has gone up further to $6,475.65. The daily confluence detector shows us a lack of resistance levels on the upside.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD still in the ‘buy zone,’ could retake $0.20 hurdle

Ripple price has settled above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level taken between the last swing high of $0.3464 to a swing low of $0.1000. A remarkable bullish action on Monday saw XRP/USD stagger to levels above $0.1700 amid broad-based cryptocurrency gains.

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD fights unrelenting resistance towards $140

Ethereum price is having a bullish start for the second day in a row this week. The gains on Monday saw the price correct from the weekend lows at $124 to levels above $130. The buyers extended the bullish leg above $135 but failed to sustain gains towards the critical $140 hurdle.