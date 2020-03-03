Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum - Asian Wrap March 03

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Following strong bullish rally, BTC/USD runs out of steam near the $9,000 mark

BTC/USD bears corrected the price from $8,918.42 to $8,849.75 in the early hours of Tuesday. This follows a heavily bullish Monday, where the price went up from $8523 to $8,918.42. The daily confluence detector shows three strong resistance levels at $8,930, $9,100 and $9,175.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD consolidates below $0.24 as bears gain an advantage in the early hours of Tuesday

XRP/USD bears managed to take control of the market in the early hours of Tuesday as the price dropped from $0.24 to $0.237. This follows a heavily bullish Monday where the price went up from $0.227 to $0.24. The price is hovering below the SMA 20, SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves and is consolidating under the $0.24-mark.

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD sellers push for a hostile takeover under $230

Ethereum price is falling victim to the stubborn selling activity on Tuesday during the Asian session. Following an opening value of $232.17, the price advanced upwards to $232.34. However, selling action forced ETH/USD painfully under the critical level at $230.