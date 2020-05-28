Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 28 May

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD has a bearish start but price cleared for takeoff

BTC/USD fell from $9,210.14 to $9,194 in the early hours of Thursday, following a heavily bullish Wednesday wherein it jumped back above the $9,000 zone. Despite the bearish action, the price seems set for a takeoff. There is a lack of a strong resistance level on the upside.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bears take over to dip back into the green Ichimoku cloud

XRP/USD dropped from $0.1979 to $0.1978 in the early hours of Thursday, following a heavily bullish Wednesday. In the process, the price has dipped back inside the green Ichimoku cloud. The MACD shows decreasing bearish momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has had eight straight red sessions.

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD experiences bearish correction following a heavily bullish Wednesday

ETH/USD had a bearish start to Thursday as it fell from $208.37 to $207.50. The MACD shows sustained bearish momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has had eight consecutive red sessions. Finally, the RSI is trending horizontally around the neutral zone.