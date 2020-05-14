Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum – Asian Wrap 14 May

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD runs out of steam as it nears the $9,500 level

BTC/USD dropped a bit from $9,320 to $9,303 following a hugely bullish Wednesday. The Elliott Oscillator has had five straight red sessions, while the MACD shows sustained bearish momentum. The 20-day Bollinger jaw has narrowed, which indicates decreasing price volatility.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD pushes above $0.20, Ripple to launch new loan platform

Ripple price has embarked on a mission of breaking barriers. This follows a recent dip to May lows at $0.1750. Recovery ensued with XRP stepping above $0.20, however, it was not without struggle. XRP/USD is flirting with $0.2015 amid a developing bearish momentum. An intraday high has been achieved at $0.2029.

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD breaches $200 barrier, is $220 the next target?

The cryptocurrency market is slightly in the red during the Asian session. Prior to the losses, the coins in the market spiked above various key levels. For instance, Ethereum broke the weekly resistance at $200 while Bitcoin towered above $9,300 to the extent of testing the hurdle.