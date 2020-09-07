Bitcoin price charts hint at double-bottom, relief rally to $10,800
Bitcoin has been clinging to the key $10,000 BTC price level all weekend as technical factors point to a short-term relief rally.
Last weekend was incredibly rough for most cryptocurrency investors as massive sell-offs occurred. The price of Bitcoin (BTC) dipped below $10K several times but seems to have found short-term support at this level.
XRP is trading at $0.2340 after the notable crash on September 2. Bulls have been able to defend the daily 200-MA several days in a row as the trading volume continues dropping and the RSI gets closer to the oversold zone.
The trend is relatively straightforward, ADA is in a strong downtrend but has formed a double bottom at around $0.086, and a bounce is currently underway. Bulls have lost all three Moving Averages, which would act as resistance levels, but the nearest is over $0.10 for now.
The stormy weekend in the DeFi industry took a toll on the major coins, including Bitcoin. The leading cryptocurrency held traders in suspense and kept trying to push below $10,000 Saturday, September 5.
XRP is trading at $0.2340 after the notable crash on September 2. Bulls have been able to defend the daily 200-MA several days in a row as the trading volume continues dropping and the RSI gets closer to the oversold zone.
The smart contract giant has been on a downward spiral since it encountered a barrier at $498.50 (new 2020 high). The first week of September has been bloody not only for Ethereum but also for other major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ripple.
Chainlink (LINK) has lived through one of the worst weeks in history. The token with the current market capitalization of $3.9 billion lost nearly 35% of its value in the last seven days and touched ...
Bitcoin (BTC) scared the bulls with an 8% drawdown this week. The first digital asset attempted a recovery to $12,000 before an eye-watering sell-off to $10,000.