Bitcoin has been clinging to the key $10,000 BTC price level all weekend as technical factors point to a short-term relief rally.

Last weekend was incredibly rough for most cryptocurrency investors as massive sell-offs occurred. The price of Bitcoin (BTC) dipped below $10K several times but seems to have found short-term support at this level.

XRP is trading at $0.2340 after the notable crash on September 2. Bulls have been able to defend the daily 200-MA several days in a row as the trading volume continues dropping and the RSI gets closer to the oversold zone.

The trend is relatively straightforward, ADA is in a strong downtrend but has formed a double bottom at around $0.086, and a bounce is currently underway. Bulls have lost all three Moving Averages, which would act as resistance levels, but the nearest is over $0.10 for now.