Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Bitcoin Cash - Asian Wrap March 16

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD black Monday again, will $5,000 even hold?
Most markets, the crypto market included are still in shambles for the second week since the Coronavirus was declared a global pandemic. Travel and learning have been stopped in many countries. Fear and uncertainty have gripped most investors with people selling only to ask questions later.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP/USD paces past $0.15 to finish the weekend session in style
Ripple bulls are showing their prowess on Sunday with 4.3% gains accrued from $0.1460 (opening value). The main aim for the bulls is to clear the resistance at $0.20. However, an intraday high has been reached at $0.1593, limiting bullish momentum under $0.16. On the downside, support has been established at $0.14, leaving XRP/USD in a narrow range.
Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD sprouts in the green, defies broad-based selling pressure
Bitcoin Cash is the only cryptocurrency asset in the green among the major digital assets on Monday. The just-concluded weekend session was mostly bearish but bulls were this time around, alert and committed to defending key support areas.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD black Monday again, will $5,000 even hold?
Most markets, the crypto market included are still in shambles for the second week since the Coronavirus was declared a global pandemic. Travel and learning have been stopped in many countries. Fear and uncertainty have gripped ...
XRP/USD paces past $0.15 to finish the weekend session in style
Ripple bulls are showing their prowess on Sunday with 4.3% gains accrued from $0.1460 (opening value). The main aim for the bulls is to clear the resistance at $0.20. However, an intraday high has ...
Monero Price Analysis: XMR/USD beats the bearish weekend with a 5% surge
Monero bulls are back with a bang on Saturday posting over 5% in gains on the day. Almost all other cryptocurrencies are in the red led by Ethereum (ETH)’s 5% dip, Bitcoin (BTC)’s 4% loss and Ripple (XRP)’s 4.73% decline. However, Monero is presenting an ...
BCH/USD sprouts in the green, defies broad-based selling pressure
Bitcoin Cash is the only cryptocurrency asset in the green among the major digital assets on Monday. The just-concluded weekend session was mostly bearish but bulls were this time around, alert and committed to defending key support areas.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Apparently, rock bottom has a basement
Bitcoin lived through a horrible week. Since last Friday the first digital coin lost over 38% and at some pint tested area below $4,000.