Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Bitcoin Cash - Asian Wrap March 16

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD black Monday again, will $5,000 even hold?

Most markets, the crypto market included are still in shambles for the second week since the Coronavirus was declared a global pandemic. Travel and learning have been stopped in many countries. Fear and uncertainty have gripped most investors with people selling only to ask questions later.

Ripple Price Prediction: XRP/USD paces past $0.15 to finish the weekend session in style

Ripple bulls are showing their prowess on Sunday with 4.3% gains accrued from $0.1460 (opening value). The main aim for the bulls is to clear the resistance at $0.20. However, an intraday high has been reached at $0.1593, limiting bullish momentum under $0.16. On the downside, support has been established at $0.14, leaving XRP/USD in a narrow range.

Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD sprouts in the green, defies broad-based selling pressure

Bitcoin Cash is the only cryptocurrency asset in the green among the major digital assets on Monday. The just-concluded weekend session was mostly bearish but bulls were this time around, alert and committed to defending key support areas.