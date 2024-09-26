Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ondo & Maker – European Wrap 26 September

Bitcoin bulls eye for $70,000 if it breaks above the consolidation zone
Bitcoin (BTC) trades slightly up, around $64,000 on Thursday, following a rejection from the upper consolidation level of $64,700 the previous day. BTC’s price has been consolidating between $62,000 and $64,700 for the past week. QCP Capital’s report highlights macroeconomic developments that could bolster risk assets like Bitcoin. At the same time, Ki Young Ju, founder of CryptoQuant, notes rising US dominance in BTC holdings and rebounding spot ETF demand, suggesting a potential rally in the coming days.
QCP Capital’s report on Wednesday highlights a series of macroeconomic developments that could be more bullish for risk assets, including crypto. According to the report, “The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) introduced several policies aimed at kickstarting their sputtering housing market and anemic equity market. It has apparently worked (for now) as Chinese A50 futures closed 8% higher, with Chinese and Hong Kong indices following suit.”
Why is ONDO’s price outlook bullish?
Ondo (ONDO) continues to trade higher at around $0.78 on Thursday, having rallied 14% so far this week following a 12% increase last week. This bullish momentum appears poised to continue as on-chain data shows a new all-time high in Total Value Locked (TVL), coupled with whale accumulation, rising trading volume, and decreasing supply on exchanges.
Crypto aggregator platform DefiLlama data shows a bullish outlook for Ondo. The data shows that Ondo’s TVL increased from $537.13 million at the end of August to $618.32 million on September 22, making a new all-time high (ATH).
Maker price eyes a rally on technicals and on-chain metrics
Maker (MKR) trades above $1,500 on Thursday, suggesting a potential rally as technical indicators show bullish divergence. This positive outlook is reinforced by MKR’s Exchange Flow Balance, which shows a negative spike, indicating growing investor confidence in the platform.
Maker price retested the descending trendline (drawn by connecting multiple high levels with a trendline from the end of July) on Monday and declined 5% in the next two days. This level roughly coincides with the daily resistance level at $1,669, making it a key resistance level. As of Thursday, it trades slightly higher at $1,561 and approaches the descending trendline.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Lukas Enzersdorfer-Konrad, Bitpanda deputy CEO: “Crypto needs Gary Gensler gone”
Lukas Enzersdorfer-Konrad is the deputy CEO at Bitpanda, a broker based in Europe with more than five million users. At the European Blockchain Convention held in Barcelona, the executive shared with FXStreet his views on the current state of the crypto industry and its regulation.
Bitcoin still consolidates despite positive spot ETFs demand
Bitcoin (BTC) trades slightly up, around $64,000 on Thursday, following a rejection from the upper consolidation level of $64,700 the previous day. BTC’s price has been consolidating between $62,000 and $64,700 for the past week.
Why is ONDO’s price outlook bullish?
DefiLlama data shows that Ondo TVL reached a new ATH of $613.75 million. Ondo’s Supply Distribution metric shows whale accumulation. On-chain data shows that ONDO’s daily trading volume is rising, and the supply of exchanges is decreasing.
Maker price eyes a rally on technicals and on-chain metrics
Maker trades above $1,500 on Thursday, suggesting a potential rally as technical indicators show bullish divergence. This positive outlook is reinforced by MKR’s Exchange Flow Balance, which shows a negative spike, indicating growing investor confidence in the platform.
Bitcoin: Fed-led rally could have legs towards $65,000
Bitcoin is poised for a second consecutive week of gains, supported by the recent 50-basis-point cut in interest rates by the Federal Reserve. Bitcoin broke above several key technical resistances this week, signaling a rally continuation.
Five best Forex brokers in 2024
VERIFIED Choosing the best Forex broker in 2024 requires careful consideration of certain essential factors. With the wide array of options available, it is crucial to find a broker that aligns with your trading style, experience level, and financial goals.