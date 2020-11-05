Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, OMG and Bancor – European Wrap 5 November

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bitcoin jumpstarts the crypto market bullish cycle

The entire world is waiting anxiously for the United States 2020 presidential election’s final result. Joe Biden is leading while Donald Trump, who claimed victory on Wednesday, is trailing with an electoral vote of 214. Cryptocurrencies, especially Bitcoin and Ethereum, rallied amid the tension. Read more...

OMG Network Price Forecast: OMG holds firmly to critical support as buying pressure builds

OMG Network made a remarkable recovery from the lows in March to the yearly highs of $9.9, achieved in August. Despite the month-over-month gains, bears swung into action, hence the losses under the descending trendline. Read more...

Bancor struggles to recover, but BNT on-chain metrics scream buy

Bancor is an on-chain liquidity protocol made up of a series of smart contracts that pool liquidity and enable the operation of decentralized exchange on various blockchains. Bancor (BNT) is not the primary focus of ordinary cryptocurrency trading. The token sits on 150th place in the global rating with the current market capitalization of $38 million and an average daily trading volume of $26 million. However, the on-chain metrics say that the token is grossly oversold and may be ready for an impressive rally. Read more...