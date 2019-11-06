Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD sandwiched between strong support and resistance levels

BTC/USD has had a bearish start to this Wednesday and is trading around $9,316. This follows a bearish Tuesday wherein the price of the asset fell from $9,412 to $9,320.75. The hourly chart for Tuesday shows us that the buyers and sellers have pretty much wrestled with each other for control over the marketplace.

Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC/USD return to $50 is necessary for the end year rally

Litecoin is exchanging hands at $62.85 following a subtle 0.6% loss on the day. LTC extended the bullish leg to an intraday high of $63.28 but failed to stir action towards $64 (short-term resistance). The cryptocurrency live rates show that Litecoin is subject to a bullish trend amidst expanding volatility.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bulls set eyes on $0.31

Ripple price action in the last couple of days has remained relatively shallow. Gains above the vital $0.30 have been acutely limited. At the same time, movements downwards have been cut short above the short-term support at $0.29.