Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Litecoin & Ripple – Asian Wrap 10 Dec

What renowned chartists think about the short-term direction of Bitcoin price

Bitcoin price seems to be responding accordingly as many expert traders appear to have agreed to the downward market outlook to be expected in the short term. Of late, it is likely that market participants have become more risk-averse.

Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC buyers struggle to justify bounce off five-week-old support above 77.00

LTC/USD fails to extend the pullback from an eight-day low, marked on Wednesday, while recently easing to 77.45 during early Thursday. The crypto major dropped after breaking 21-day EMA for the first time in December. However, an upward sloping trend line from November 04, at 72.12 now, triggered the quote’s U-turn.

Ripple price defends critical support level and aims for $0.75 in the short-term

After a widespread market crash in the past 24 hours, pushing XRP from $0.58 to a low of $0.50, the digital asset has managed to recover forming a bullish candlestick on the daily chart and defending a critical support level.