Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Litecoin & Ethereum - Asian Wrap 22 Jan

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD faces resistance at $8,780

BTC/USD continued to go up following a bullish Tuesday, wherein the asset went up from $8,624 to $8,724. Presently, it is priced at $8,630. The daily confluence detector shows that there is a strong resistance level at $8,780, which has the four-hour Previous High, one-day Previous High and SMA 5.

Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD rises from a key pennant pattern

Litecoin appears to have stalled marginally under the $60 key resistance zone. The daily cryptocurrencies rates show that LTC is facing growing bearish pressure. The price is dancing at $57.5 after shedding away only 0.03% of its value.

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD consolidates below $170

ETH/USD bears have taken control in the early hours of Wednesday, following a bullish Tuesday where the price went up from $166.75 to $169.45. Currently, the asset is priced around $169 and is hovering above the SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves.