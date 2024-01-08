Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Litecoin & Chainlink – European Wrap 8 January

Week Ahead: Bitcoin ETF countdown begins
This week is extremely important due to the Bitcoin spot ETF approval deadline. This week will end investors’ years of waiting to get a Bitcoin ETF approved by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). As a result of this crucial event, it could bring in volatility like never before.
On Thursday, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will announce the inflation numbers for December. The headline inflation number was 3.1% for November, and forecasts currently sit at 3.2%, a slight increase.
Why Litecoin active addresses spike is not a bullish sign
Ordinals made headlines for congestion on the Bitcoin blockchain, the NFT-like assets have caused a spike in active addresses on Litecoin (LTC). The surge in address activity is therefore unlikely to fuel a rally in LTC as the hype surrounding ordinals increases.
Litecoin blockchain’s active addresses crossed 697,000 (at the time of writing) in the past 24 hours, according to data from BitInfoCharts. The number eclipsed Bitcoin and Ethereum’s active addresses, supporting the thesis of rising activity on the Litecoin blockchain.
2 Million Ordinals have been inscribed on Litecoin in 2024! In just one week!! #Litecoin⚡️ $LTC #LTC20 pic.twitter.com/LTe6zCEY4N— Litecoin (@litecoin) January 7, 2024
Chainlink supply on exchanges hits six-month low, fueling LINK price recovery thesis
Chainlink (LINK) price fell nearly 11% in the past week amidst speculation of Bitcoin Spot ETF rejection by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The blockchain oracle token’s on-chain metrics paint a bullish picture for LINK price recovery this week.
A decline in Chainlink’s supply on exchanges and a rise in total wallet addresses could help LINK erase some of its weekly losses, and begin a recovery. The altcoin’s supply on cryptocurrency exchanges has hit a six-month low at 8.46% of the total Chainlink supply, according to data from Santiment, a crypto on-chain and social media market tracker.
Solana meme coin SILLY price eyes nearly 40% gain after key bullish developments
Silly Dragon (SILLY) price is close to producing a breakout that could kickstart a trend reversal and a double-digit recovery rally. The Solana-based meme coin could provide handsome gains to patient investors.
LidoDAO price could rally 10%, three on-chain metrics suggest
LidoDAO price is hovering inside a range and is planning a comeback as sidelined buyers are stepping in. This speculation can be confirmed by looking at the continuous uptick in volume and WTC since December 22, 2023. WTC metric tracks the transactions worth $100,000 or more and serves as a proxy of their interests.
Near Protocol Price Forecast: NEAR bulls to catalyze 13% move
Near Protocol (NEAR) price is bouncing off a relatively stable support level, which could evolve into a quick pullback rally. NEAR holders need to be patient if this plan does not work out as it could lead to an even better buying opportunity.
Mina Protocol price hints at 23% recovery rally after bullish swing failure pattern
Mina Protocol (MINA) price is at a pivotal point and could kickstart a double-digit recovery rally. Investors need to wait for a few key developments to get a high probability long setup.
Bitcoin: Analyzing possible short term implication of probable spot ETF approval on BTC price
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains within the weekly supply zone, with a bold attempt to shatter its mean threshold proving premature. It comes amid an overly cautious market spot and perpetual traders both waiting to play their hand after a decision from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding spot BTC exchange-traded funds (ETFs).