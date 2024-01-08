- Chainlink supply on exchanges dropped to a six month low, signaling declining selling pressure on LINK.
- On-chain metrics like LINK addresses with balance and exchange supply support a bullish thesis for Chainlink price recovery.
- LINK price could wipe out losses from past week and rally towards its $15 target.
Chainlink (LINK) price fell nearly 11% in the past week amidst speculation of Bitcoin Spot ETF rejection by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The blockchain oracle token’s on-chain metrics paint a bullish picture for LINK price recovery this week.
A decline in Chainlink’s supply on exchanges and a rise in total wallet addresses could help LINK erase some of its weekly losses, and begin a recovery.
Also read: Bitcoin Spot ETFs could get SEC greenlight soon, BTC price rally to $45,000 likely
Chainlink on-chain metrics support gains
The altcoin’s supply on cryptocurrency exchanges has hit a six-month low at 8.46% of the total Chainlink supply, according to data from Santiment, a crypto on-chain and social media market tracker. The exchange flow metric aligns with declining exchange supply as it shows outflows of LINK tokens from crypto exchanges in early January.
Typically, a decrease in exchange supply is interpreted as reduced selling pressure on the asset. This on-chain metric, therefore, supports the recovery thesis.
Chainlink supply on exchanges as a percentage of the total supply. Source: Santiment
The 30-day Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) metric lends credence to the bullish outlook presented by on-chain metrics. The MVRV ratio helps determine the average profit or loss of investors who acquired LINK over the past month.
Based on Chainlink’s history, a drop below the zero line is the opportunity zone for the asset. Currently, the 30-day MVRV for LINK is at negative 10.63%, as seen on Santiment. This suggests that 10.63% of investors who purchased LINK in the past thirty days are sitting on unrealized losses. This supports the recovery of the asset since it is not typical for traders to realize losses.
MVRV ratio and price. Source: Santiment
Total LINK addresses with a balance climbed nearly 7% in the past six months. This metric shows the rising demand for LINK among market participants and the altcoin’s relevance among traders. LINK addresses with balance climbed from 637,030 to 678,790 in a six-month timeframe, as seen on IntoTheBlock.
Total Chainlink addresses with balance. Source: IntoTheBlock
Chainlink price gears up for recovery
Chainlink price is currently in an uptrend that started on September 11. The asset’s price is above its 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $10.980. The two 10-day and 50-day EMAs at $14.174 and $14.370, respectively, are expected to act as immediate resistance for LINK price in its uptrend.
LINK has sustained above a key level, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of $13.107, which is calculated taking into account the rally from September’s low of $5.759 to the December high of $17.648, as seen in the chart below.
To the upside, Chainlink’s target is likely the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $14.843, close to the psychologically important level of $15.
LINK/USDT 1-day chart
In a bearish scenario, a daily candlestick close below the aforementioned 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at $13.107 could invalidate the thesis for a recovery in LINK price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
