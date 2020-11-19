Bitcoin sells 2020 top, crypto market bull run hits pause

The cryptocurrency market uphill battle to new yearly highs, especially for Bitcoin, is unlikely to stop soon. However, what goes up must come down, at least according to science. Note that in markets, demand areas are likely to control the potential correction. Read more...

Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC stuck between tough resistance and support – Confluence Detector

Litecoin has slowed down the uptrend that saw it outshine other major altcoins this week. As reported, the 23% spike hit a barrier at $77. A reversal saw LTC embrace critical support around $70 while its immediate upside is capped under $75. Read more...

SUSHI won't make it above $1.5, on-chain metrics say

SUSHI is the talk of the town again. The infamous token value nearly doubled in the past seven days, driven by the strong demand from the so-called yield farmers. SUSHI topped at $1.5 on November 16 and retested the critical support of $1 on November 18. At the time of writing, the token is trading at $1.34, mostly unchanged on a day-to-day basis. Read more...