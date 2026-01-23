TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, LayerZero & Ethereum — Asian Wrap 23 January

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, LayerZero & Ethereum — Asian Wrap 23 January
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC shows mild signs of recovery, ETH and XRP remain under pressure

Bitcoin price started the week on a negative note, closing below key support levels: the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $91,942 and the previously broken upper consolidation boundary at $90,000. On Wednesday, BTC rebounded slightly after retesting the midpoint of a horizontal parallel channel at $87,787 and continued its recovery the next day. At the time of writing on Friday, BTC is trading at around $89,900.

Top Crypto Gainers: LayerZero, Axie Infinity, and Sandbox extend the bull run

LayerZero is up 3% at press time on Friday, extending the 13% rise from the previous day. The cross-chain messaging token rallies for the fifth consecutive day, lifting the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) to $1.56 and the 100-day EMA to $1.58, signaling short-term strength and approaching a potential crossover. Technical indicators on the daily chart suggest intense bullish momentum approaching overbought levels. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 86 rises into the overbought zone, and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and signal line move higher as the histogram widens above zero. 

Ethereum Price Forecast: JPMorgan sees post-Fusaka activity surge fading

Ethereum's (ETH) Fusaka upgrade last December has seen fees plummet to new lows while sparking a surge in transaction counts and active addresses. However, that growth may not last, according to a Wednesday note by JPMorgan analysts led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou. The bank noted that while Fusaka and the Pectra upgrade from May 2025 boosted activity over the past year, such network booms tend to calm over time.

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

Bitcoin slips below $90,000 as Trump's tariffs swing, ETF outflows pressure price

Bitcoin slips below $90,000 as Trump's tariffs swing, ETF outflows pressure price

Bitcoin price struggles below $90,000 on Friday, correcting nearly 5% so far this week. Trump’s Davos speech on Wednesday, backing away from imposing further tariffs on the EU, triggered market volatility and risk-on mood.

Ripple holds losses above $1.90 amid mild ETF inflows, muted retail interest

Ripple holds losses above $1.90 amid mild ETF inflows, muted retail interest

Ripple is trading under pressure, hovering above the immediate support level at $1.90 at the time of writing on Friday. Despite mild inflows into spot ETFs, XRP has declined for a second consecutive day, reflecting weak retail demand and persistent selling pressure.

Pump.fun sees bearish reversal despite buyback

Pump.fun sees bearish reversal despite buyback

Pump.fun trades below $0.0025 at the time of writing on Friday, after a nearly 7% decline from the 50-day Exponential Moving Average at $0.002601. The recent purchase of over $1 million in PUMP tokens failed to revive retail support, as PUMP futures continue to see capital outflow.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP face elevated downside risk amid weak technical setups

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP face elevated downside risk amid weak technical setups

Bitcoin is struggling to stay above support at $89,000 at the time of writing, as headwinds intensify across the cryptocurrency market on Friday. Ethereum and Ripple are facing low retail and institutional demand, while bearish indicators continue to flash subtle signals that losses may extend further.

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin Price Annual Forecast: BTC holds long-term bullish structure heading into 2026

Bitcoin (BTC) is wrapping up 2025 as one of its most eventful years, defined by unprecedented institutional participation, major regulatory developments, and extreme price volatility.

Bitcoin: BTC slips below $90,000 as Trump's tariffs swing, ETF outflows pressure price

Bitcoin: BTC slips below $90,000 as Trump's tariffs swing, ETF outflows pressure price

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading below $90,000 at the time of writing on Friday, down nearly 5% this week. Despite a brief improvement in risk appetite following US President Donald Trump’s mid-week speech at Davos, the Crypto King remains under pressure as institutional demand continued to weaken so far this week.