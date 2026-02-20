TRENDING:
US GDP
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

US GDP growth expected to slow down significantly in Q4 after stellar Q3 

  • The US Gross Domestic Product growth is expected to have eased to 3% in Q4 from 4.4% in Q3, partly due to the lag from the extended government shutdown.
  • Weak consumption and a sluggish labour market are boosting concerns about the US economy.
  • Traders will also be attentive to the PCE Price Index, due at the same time on Friday.
US GDP growth expected to slow down significantly in Q4 after stellar Q3 
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

 

The United States (US) Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) will publish the first preliminary estimate of the fourth-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at 13:30 GMT. Analysts forecast the US economy to have expanded at a 3% annualized rate, slowing down from the 4.4% growth posted in the previous quarter, as the extended US government shutdown, extending from October to mid-November, hit economic growth.

Investors see US economic strength faltering in Q4

The US economy is expected to have switched a gear down in the last three months of 2025, following a surprising acceleration in the previous quarter. The 3% annualized GDP forecast is still revealing a healthy growth rate compared with other major economies, but it underscores some of the weaknesses seen in recent weeks and might dent the theory of US economic exceptionalism.

US GDP Chart

The US government shutdown is likely to have contributed to the economic slowdown. “We estimate real GDP grew at a 1.6% annualized pace in Q4, with most of the weakness attributable to the extended government shutdown from early October through mid‑November, which likely shaved roughly 1.2 percentage points from headline growth,” economists from Wells Fargo said in a research note. Stripping out the shutdown effects, the underlying fundamentals remain solid, they added.

Still, the labour market remains the main concern. January’s Nonfarm Payrolls revealed an unexpectedly strong increase in net jobs and a decline in unemployment, but nearly two-thirds of the new vacancies were concentrated in the health sector. Beyond that, employment data from 2025 was revised down to 181,000 from previous estimations of 584,000, far fewer than the 1.46 million jobs created in 2024.

Moreover, consumption, which accounts for nearly 70% of the GDP, is showing a worrying trend. Retail Sales stalled in December amid a decline in big-ticket sales, and data from October was downwardly revised. It seems that the uncertain employment expectations and a rising cost of living, due in part to trade tariffs, are starting to pinch on consumers’ sentiment, weighing on the economic growth.

Alongside the Q4 GDP, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) will also release the preliminary US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data for December. The US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) preferred inflation gauge is expected to show that inflation remains sticky, closer to a 3% year-on-year growth than to the Fed’s 2% target rate. The risk is on a mix of low growth and hot inflation that would pose a headache for the Fed and might trigger wild US Dollar fluctuations.

When will the Gross Domestic Product print be released, and how can it affect the US Dollar Index?

The US GDP report is due at 13:30 GMT, alongside the US PCE Price Index report. Trading volumes have been subdued at the start of the week as investors await key economic releases at later dates. Bearing this in mind, it is likely that, if both readings point to the same monetary policy direction, they might have a significant impact on the US Dollar’s (USD) volatility.

Friday’s data is likely to be a test of the frail US Dollar recovery witnessed this week. The Euro (EUR) and the Japanese Yen (JPY) are losing momentum, and the Pound Sterling (GBP) struggles as soft UK economic growth and inflation figures have boosted hopes of BoE monetary easing in March. The Greenback, however, will need support from domestic data to confirm a trend shift.

Chart Analysis USD Index

Guillermo Alcalá, FX analyst at FXStreet.com, sees the higher low of the US Dollar Index (DXY) at the 96.50 area as a potential sign of bottoming, although bullish momentum remains tentative while below the 98.00 area:  “Last week’s higher low at 96.50 is a good sign for the US Dollar, but bulls would need to break and hold above the 98.00 level to confirm a trend shift and set sail for the 98.85 area, where a descending trendline resistance meets the January 21 and 22 highs.”

“A combination of undershoot GDP growth and soft inflationary pressures, on the other hand, would prompt investors to ramp up bets of Fed rate cuts for 2026 and undermine speculative support for the US Dollar. “A reversal below 96.50 would put bears back in control, exposing the four-year low at 95.55 hit in January,” Alcalá adds.

GDP FAQs

A country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) measures the rate of growth of its economy over a given period of time, usually a quarter. The most reliable figures are those that compare GDP to the previous quarter e.g Q2 of 2023 vs Q1 of 2023, or to the same period in the previous year, e.g Q2 of 2023 vs Q2 of 2022. Annualized quarterly GDP figures extrapolate the growth rate of the quarter as if it were constant for the rest of the year. These can be misleading, however, if temporary shocks impact growth in one quarter but are unlikely to last all year – such as happened in the first quarter of 2020 at the outbreak of the covid pandemic, when growth plummeted.

A higher GDP result is generally positive for a nation’s currency as it reflects a growing economy, which is more likely to produce goods and services that can be exported, as well as attracting higher foreign investment. By the same token, when GDP falls it is usually negative for the currency. When an economy grows people tend to spend more, which leads to inflation. The country’s central bank then has to put up interest rates to combat the inflation with the side effect of attracting more capital inflows from global investors, thus helping the local currency appreciate.

When an economy grows and GDP is rising, people tend to spend more which leads to inflation. The country’s central bank then has to put up interest rates to combat the inflation. Higher interest rates are negative for Gold because they increase the opportunity-cost of holding Gold versus placing the money in a cash deposit account. Therefore, a higher GDP growth rate is usually a bearish factor for Gold price.

Economic Indicator

Gross Domestic Product Annualized

The real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Annualized, released quarterly by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis, measures the value of the final goods and services produced in the United States in a given period of time. Changes in GDP are the most popular indicator of the nation’s overall economic health. The data is expressed at an annualized rate, which means that the rate has been adjusted to reflect the amount GDP would have changed over a year’s time, had it continued to grow at that specific rate. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is seen as bearish.

Read more.

Next release: Fri Feb 20, 2026 13:30 (Prel)

Frequency: Quarterly

Consensus: 3%

Previous: 4.4%

Source: US Bureau of Economic Analysis

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) releases the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth on an annualized basis for each quarter. After publishing the first estimate, the BEA revises the data two more times, with the third release representing the final reading. Usually, the first estimate is the main market mover and a positive surprise is seen as a USD-positive development while a disappointing print is likely to weigh on the greenback. Market participants usually dismiss the second and third releases as they are generally not significant enough to meaningfully alter the growth picture.

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stays weak above 1.1750 ahead of German/ EU PMI data

EUR/USD stays weak above 1.1750 ahead of German/ EU PMI data

EUR/USD remains on the back foot above 1.1850 in the European session on Friday, well within striking distance of a nearly one-month low set the previous day. Unabated US Dollar demand and nervousness ahead of the German and Eurozone business PMI data keep the pair undermined. 

GBP/USD recovers above 1.3450 after strong UK Retail Sales data

GBP/USD recovers above 1.3450 after strong UK Retail Sales data

GBP/USD is recovering ground above 1.3450 in European trading on Friday, helped by a modest uptick in the Pound Sterling after a bigger-than-expected increase in the UK Retail Sales for January. However, the further upside appears limited in the pair amid persistent US Dollar strength and ahead of key UK and US data. 

Gold rises for third day on geopolitical risks, US data eyed

Gold rises for third day on geopolitical risks, US data eyed

Gold gains some positive traction for the third consecutive day on Friday. The upside potential, however, seems limited amid the mixed fundamental backdrop. Moreover, traders might opt to wait for the key US macro releases – the Advance Q4 GDP report and the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index – before placing fresh directional bets.

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple remain range-bound as breakdown risks rise

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple remain range-bound as breakdown risks rise

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple are trading sideways within consolidation ranges on Friday, signaling a lack of directional bias in the broader crypto market. BTC rebounded from key support, and ETH is nearing the lower consolidation boundary, while XRP is holding at its lower trendline boundary. 

Hawkish Fed minutes and a market finding its footing

Hawkish Fed minutes and a market finding its footing

It was green across the board for US Stock market indexes at the close on Wednesday, with most S&P 500 names ending higher, adding 38 points (0.6%) to 6,881 overall. At the GICS sector level, energy led gains, followed by technology and consumer discretionary, while utilities and real estate posted the largest losses.

Official Trump price approaches breakout with mixed signals from traders

Official Trump price approaches breakout with mixed signals from traders

Official Trump (TRUMP) is trading at $3.50 at the time of writing, approaching its upper consolidation range. A breakout from this range could open the door for an upside move. On-chain data shows market indecision, with balanced flows between bulls and bears, signaling a lack of clear directional bias.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers