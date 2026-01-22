TRENDING:
BoJ Interest Rate
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Ethereum Price Forecast: JPMorgan sees post-Fusaka activity surge fading

Ethereum Price Forecast: JPMorgan sees post-Fusaka activity surge fading
Michael EbiekutanMichael EbiekutanFXStreet

Ethereum price today: $2,930

  • JPMorgan analysts note that past upgrades have failed to uphold Ethereum's network activity in the long term.
  • The bank says that capital shifting to Layer 2 networks, app-specific chains and competitive networks has reduced fees captured on Layer 1.
  • ETH could rise above the $3,060 resistance if it continues to hold the $2,860 support level.

Ethereum's (ETH) Fusaka upgrade last December has seen fees plummet to new lows while sparking a surge in transaction counts and active addresses. However, that growth may not last, according to a Wednesday note by JPMorgan analysts led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou.

The bank noted that while Fusaka and the Pectra upgrade from May 2025 boosted activity over the past year, such network booms tend to calm over time.

"Historically, Ethereum's successive upgrades have failed to meaningfully enhance network activity on a sustained basis for several reasons," the analysts wrote.

Last week, weekly active addresses and daily transactions reached record highs after rising steadily over the past month, although some have speculated that the rise is due to address and poisoning and not real user growth.

Why Ethereum has failed to maintain sustained network activity growth

The growth gained momentum a few days after the Fusaka upgrade went live, introducing features that significantly boosted throughput for Layer 2 networks, including Peer Data Availability Sampling (PeerDAS), higher gas limits, and blobspace expansion. However, these L2s are pulling activity away from the Layer 1, the analysts noted.

Rival blockchains such as Solana have captured "substantial" market share from Ethereum by offering higher throughput and lower fees, attracting users and developers away from Ethereum, the analysts said.

Another factor is fading speculative activity from memecoins, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and initial coin offerings (ICOs), which drove activity on Ethereum in previous cycles. The analysts pointed out that much of that activity has declined or moved to other blockchains.

Similarly, the bank highlighted that capital fragmentation across application-specific chains has shifted liquidity and revenue from the L1, citing efforts from decentralized exchanges Uniswap, once a major contributor to ETH burn, and dYdX.

As a result, Ethereum has captured fewer fees, leading to lower ETH burning and boosting circulating supply, which has put downward pressure on prices, JPMorgan wrote.

In contrast, asset manager BlackRock highlighted in its 2026 thematic outlook that Ethereum could be "poised to benefit" from the tokenization boom, citing its 65% market share of the tokenized assets sector.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH could force a rise above $3,060 if it continues to hold $2,860

Ethereum saw $156.5 million in futures liquidations over the past 24 hours, driven by $104.4 million in short liquidations, per Coinglass data.

After a steady decline over the past three days, ETH bounced off the support near $2,860 on Wednesday. However, the brief recovery could be short-lived, as the top altcoin was rejected near the $3,060 resistance on Thursday.

ETH/USDT daily chart

If ETH holds $2,860 again, bulls could force a rise above $3,060 to test the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) or risk another consolidation in the tight range, similar to its move in the last two weeks of December. Further down, ETH could find support at $2,640 if it falls below $2,860.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is below its neutral level, while the Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) remains in oversold territory, indicating a dominant bearish momentum.

Related news

Author

Michael Ebiekutan

With a deep passion for web3 technology, he&#39;s collaborated with industry-leading brands like Mara, ITAK, and FXStreet in delivering groundbreaking reports on web3&#39;s transformative potential across diverse sectors. In addi

More from Michael Ebiekutan
Share:

Editor's Picks

XRP defends $1.90 support as ETFs attract inflows despite retail caution

XRP defends $1.90 support as ETFs attract inflows despite retail caution

Ripple (XRP) is consolidating above $1.90, a short-term support level, at the time of writing on Thursday. This mild uptick marks two consecutive days of a strengthening technical outlook, following recent market-wide volatility.

Pi Network rebounds on creator event, PI payments updates

Pi Network rebounds on creator event, PI payments updates

Pi Network recovers by over 3% at press time on Thursday, after a steady declining trend. The rebound aligns with the announcement of new updates to the network, including the integration of PI payments and a community-centered creator event. 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP post modest gains as ETF selling pressure intensifies

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP post modest gains as ETF selling pressure intensifies

Bitcoin is extending its modest gains for the second consecutive day, trading above $90,000 at the time of writing on Thursday. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are attempting to stabilize after days of persistent selling pressure.

Bitcoin recovers above $90,000 as Trump backs off Greenland tariffs threat

Bitcoin recovers above $90,000 as Trump backs off Greenland tariffs threat

Bitcoin price recovers above $90,000 on Thursday after retesting the midpoint of a horizontal parallel channel. Trump’s Davos speech on Wednesday ended the imposition of new tariffs on European nations against the US purchase of Greenland, improving risk sentiment.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: BTC bulls remain strong amid institutional demand, risk-on sentiment improves

Bitcoin: BTC bulls remain strong amid institutional demand, risk-on sentiment improves

Bitcoin (BTC) price holds above $95,500 at the time of writing on Friday after rallying more than so far 5% this week. The rising institutional and corporate demand supports the bullish price action in BTC.