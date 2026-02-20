CME Group to make crypto products available for 24/7 trading in May

The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) Group has announced plans to extend trading hours for its regulated cryptocurrency futures and options to 24/7, starting May 29, pending regulatory approval.

Derivatives marketplace CME Group said it will make its regulated cryptocurrency futures and options available for 24/7 trading beginning May 29, pending regulatory approval, according to a Thursday press release .

The products will trade continuously on CME Globex, the exchange's electronic trading platform, with a minimum two-hour maintenance window each weekend. Trades executed during weekends or holidays will also be assigned the next business day's date for clearing, settlement and regulatory reporting.

The move brings CME's crypto derivatives schedule closer to the nature of traditional digital asset markets, allowing institutional and retail participants to manage exposure outside orthodox trading hours.

"While not all markets lend themselves to operating 24/7, providing always-on access to our regulated, transparent Cryptocurrency products ensures clients can manage their exposure and trade with confidence at any time," said Tim McCourt, Global Head of Equities, FX and Alternative Products at CME Group.

CME first launched Bitcoin futures in 2017 and has since expanded its crypto suite to include standard and micro-sized futures and options tied to major tokens, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), XRP, Cardano (ADA), Chainlink (LINK) and Stellar Lumens (SLM).

Standard Bitcoin futures are 5 BTC per contract, while micro contracts are 1/10 of that. The exchange has also rolled out micro contracts linked to select altcoins, broadening access for smaller traders and institutions seeking more granular exposure.

CME also reports continued growth in its cryptocurrency derivatives business. The exchange said crypto futures and options have posted record volumes, with momentum extending into 2026.

Notional trading volume surpassed $3 trillion in 2025, reflecting rising institutional participation in regulated digital asset products.

"Client demand for risk management in the digital asset market is at an all-time high, driving a record $3 trillion in notional volume across our Cryptocurrency futures and options in 2025," McCourt added.

The announcement comes amid a bearish phase across the entire crypto market. The total crypto market cap has fallen to $2.3 trillion from its October peak of $4.1 trillion, with major altcoins posting steep declines as Bitcoin fell to $67,000.