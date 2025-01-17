Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Hedera & XRP – European Wrap 17 January

Bitcoin’s (BTC) price continues to trade in the green, trading above $102,000 at the time of writing on Friday after rallying more than 7% this week. Recent US macroeconomic data released this week supported the rise of risky assets like BTC. A K33 report suggests that selling BTC at the US President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday is becoming less compelling.

Bitcoin’s price has risen more than 7% so far this week, trading above $102,000 at the time of writing on Friday. According to a K33 report this week, “Selling BTC at the inauguration is gradually becoming less compelling every day as we inch closer to the inauguration.” The market jumped the gun with Trump enthusiasm in November until mid-December, but conservatism and caution have since prevailed.

Hedera’s (HBAR) price extends its gains, trading at $0.384 on Friday after rallying more than 38% this week. HBAR Foundation announces that Vaultik and the World Gemological Institute have partnered to tokenize $3 billion worth of diamonds, gemstones, watches, and jewelry as Real World Assets (RWAs) on the Hedera network. On-chain data also paints a bullish picture as HBAR’s Open Interest and Total Value Locked reach record levels, suggesting a rally continuation targeting all-time highs.

HBAR Foundation announced on Wednesday that it has partnered with Vaultik (the cutting-edge luxury fintech platform) and the World Gemological Institute (United Kingdom’s largest and most trusted gemstone certification lab) to tokenize $3 billion worth of diamonds, gemstones, watches, and jewelry as Real World Assets (RWAs) on the Hedera network.

XRP continued trading above the $3 mark on Thursday as investors stepped on the accumulation gear following rumors of Donald Trump considering its addition to a US digital asset reserve. This optimism culminated in a resistance to potential selling after the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) filed its appeal against Ripple.

The SEC filed a brief in its appeal to the appellate court on Wednesday, arguing that Judge Analisa Torres's ruling — which stated that the sale of XRP to retail investors was not a securities offering — was wrong.