Bitcoin Gold Market Overview: BTG/USD unrelenting fight to $10.00

Bitcoin Gold is struggling to hold onto the gains accrued in the last few days. Earlier this month, BTG spiked incredibly hitting $10.50 but lost traction and slipped back under $10.00. Support was established at the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level taken between the last swing high at $11.50 to a swing low at $7.92. Read more ...

Chainlink Market Update: LINK/USD ready to retest $9.00 amid a flow of positive news

Chainlink (LINK) is changing hands at $7.98 within a striking distance of the psychological $8.00. The coin with the current market value of $2.77 billion gained nearly 10% in the recent 24 hours and moved to the ninth position in the global cryptocurrency market rating. LINK/USD bottomed at $6.99 on Tuesday, July 21 and has been growing ever since. The coin experienced sharp growth in recent hours, having gained over 5% of its value. Read more ...

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bears regain control of the trend

Ripple is giving way to the sellers after hitting a wall at $0.2050. After retesting support at $0.1950 on Monday, the price has over the last couple of days remained consistent in its recovery. The most significant milestone was the cross above $0.20 on Wednesday. Due to low the low trading volume, the breakout could not rise to take down the resistance at $0.21 (July high). Read more ...