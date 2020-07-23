Chainlink Market Update: LINK/USD ready to retest $9.00 amid a flow of positive news

- Chainlink integrates four new projects amid the growing popularity of the network.
- LINK/USD is ready to settle above $8.00 and retest the recent high on approach to $9.00.
Chainlink (LINK) is changing hands at $7.98 within a striking distance of the psychological $8.00. The coin with the current market value of $2.77 billion gained nearly 10% in the recent 24 hours and moved to the ninth position in the global cryptocurrency market rating. LINK/USD bottomed at $6.99 on Tuesday, July 21 and has been growing ever since. The coin experienced sharp growth in recent hours, having gained over 5% of its value.
Fundamental background
From the fundamental point of view, LINK is supported by a slew of positive news and developments. Thus, T-Systems MMS,a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom announced that it would run a node on Chainlink blockchain.
“By providing real-world data to the Chainlink network, T-Systems MMS engages in a so-called ‘generalized mining’, where it provides an IT service to a blockchain network while getting paid in digital assets for reliably doing so. As there is a significant value locked in DeFi, such IT services play an important role in the overall Ethereum ecosystem.”
Apart from T-Systems MMS, three additional projects integrated Chainlink into their infrastructure. ThusReflexer will use ChainLink’s ETH/USD price reference to support the RAI testnet bond; FirmaChain is integrating will use the technology to create seamless digital contracts; ENJ/ETH price reference feed has been launched on the LINK mainnet, which means gaming developers can use the information when dealing with Enjin based digital assets.
LINK/USD: Technical picture
On the intraday chart, LINK/USD jumped above 200-hour SMA at $7.92. Now this technical level serves as local support that may stop the downside correction. Now the price is trying to clear the resistance created by psychological $8.00. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $9,00 with the previous high located on the approach to this level.
On the downside, the local support is created by 100-hour SMA at $7.60. If it is broken, the sell-off may be extended towards $7.00.
LINK/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
