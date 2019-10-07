Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Tron - Asian Wrap 7 Oct

Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD dives below $8,000, danger ahead

Bitcoin (BTC) is in a dangerous position as the price slipped below critical support level of $8,000 during early Asian hours. If the breakthrough is confirmed, the downside momentum will gain traction with the next focus on $7,700.

Ethereum market update: ETH/USD follows Bitcoin's lead, loses 2%

ETH/USD is range-bound with bearish bias during early Asian hours. The second-largest digital coin with the current market value of $18.9 billion has lost about 2% of its value since the beginning of the day to trade at $173.18 at the time of writing

TRX/USD gains 3.5% after a strong resistance of $0.0150 gives way

At the time of writing, TRX/USD is changing hands at $0.0152. The coin has gained over 3.5% of its value in recent 24 hours and stayed unchanged since the beginning of the day. TRX is one of the best-performing altcoins out of top-20.