Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Tron - Asian Wrap 7 Oct

Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD dives below $8,000, danger ahead
Bitcoin (BTC) is in a dangerous position as the price slipped below critical support level of $8,000 during early Asian hours. If the breakthrough is confirmed, the downside momentum will gain traction with the next focus on $7,700.
Ethereum market update: ETH/USD follows Bitcoin's lead, loses 2%
ETH/USD is range-bound with bearish bias during early Asian hours. The second-largest digital coin with the current market value of $18.9 billion has lost about 2% of its value since the beginning of the day to trade at $173.18 at the time of writing
TRX/USD gains 3.5% after a strong resistance of $0.0150 gives way
At the time of writing, TRX/USD is changing hands at $0.0152. The coin has gained over 3.5% of its value in recent 24 hours and stayed unchanged since the beginning of the day. TRX is one of the best-performing altcoins out of top-20.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD dives below $8,000, danger ahead
Bitcoin (BTC) is in a dangerous position as the price slipped below critical support level of $8,000 during early Asian hours. If the breakthrough is confirmed, the downside momentum will gain traction with the next focus on $7,700.
Ethereum market update: ETH/USD follows Bitcoin's lead, loses 2%
ETH/USD is range-bound with bearish bias during early Asian hours. The second-largest digital coin with the current market value of $18.9 billion has lost about 2% of its value since the beginning of the day to trade at ...
The cryptocurrency market heads to the South as Bitcoin settles below $8,000
The cryptocurrency market resumed the decline after a short-lived recovery attempt. Bitcoin slipped below $8,000 and dragged down most of the altcoins. The market capitalization of all digital assets in circulation dropped to $215 ...
BTCUSD - Testing Key Support Level
If we look at the daily chart of BTCUSD, we can see that over the last ten-days strong support has been established at price level 8000. It is worth noting that in the previous three days, Tenkan Sen has acted as a support to the price however this was broken over the weekend.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Back to the drawing board
Once again, Bitcoin bulls attacked critical resistance levels, and once again they failed. While bears have yet to prove their dominance with driving BTC/USD below at least $8,000, the general technical picture looks unsettling.