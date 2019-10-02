Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD range-bound with bearish bias
Bitcoin (BTC) has been range-bound with bearish bias on Wednesday. The coin slipped below $8,300 after an unsuccessful attempt to move above $8,500 barrier. In recent 24 hours, the coin has lost about 1.5% of its value amid low trading activity after several volatile days.
There are a lot of significant technical barriers clustered above the current price, which makes it harder to the bulls to pursue their agenda. Let’s have a closer look at the technical levels that may serve as resistance and support areas for the coin.
Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD moving within bearish flag subject to potential breach
Ethereum price is trading in the green, up 0.90% the session on Wednesday.
ETH/USD price action is moving within a bearish flag structure via the daily.
There is much supply heading into the psychological $200 area, capping the bulls.
Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD critical bottom subject to test from bears, $0.2400 - 0.2300
Ripple's XRP price is trading up with minor losses of some -0.80% in the session on Wednesday.
XRP/USD price is heading back for a retest of a breached pennant structure.
Critical demand zone should be noted at the range of $0.2400-0.2300, where the price bottomed between 25-29 September.
