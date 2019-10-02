Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD critical bottom subject to test from bears, $0.2400 - 0.2300

  • Ripple's XRP price is trading up with minor losses of some -0.80% in the session on Wednesday. 
  • XRP/USD price is heading back for a retest of a breached pennant structure. 
  • Critical demand zone should be noted at the range of $0.2400-0.2300, where the price bottomed between 25-29 September. 

 

XRP/USD daily chart

The price is heading back towards a retest of a breached pennant structure, failure to hold could be punishing. 

XRP/USD 60-minute chart

 A lower ascending trend line can be seen not far below as support, tracking at $0.2400. 

 

Spot rate:                 0.2463

Relative change:      -1.40%

High:                         0.2495

Low:                          0.2451

XRP/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.2465
Today Daily Change -0.0020
Today Daily Change % -0.80
Today daily open 0.2485
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.264
Daily SMA50 0.2648
Daily SMA100 0.306
Daily SMA200 0.3325
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.2615
Previous Daily Low 0.2454
Previous Weekly High 0.2899
Previous Weekly Low 0.2168
Previous Monthly High 0.327
Previous Monthly Low 0.2168
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.2516
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2554
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2421
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.2357
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.226
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2582
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2679
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2743

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

