BTC/USD lost the 12-EMA and the 26-EMA on the hourly chart and it is now trading below $9,700 again. Unfortunately, bulls also lost both EMAs on the 4-hour chart but the candlestick hasn't closed yet. We already know that $10,000 is a crucial resistance area but where are the short-term resistance level?

Thanks to the Confluence Detector, we can see Bitcoin will encounter a lot of resistance points around $9,724 where the SMA 5, 1-hour, Fibonacci 38.2% 1-week, Middle Bollinger Band, 15-minute and the Fibonacci 23.6%, daily are all converging. This resistance level is close to another one at $9,757 where the previous 4-hour high and the upper Bollinger Band on the 15-minute chart are standing.

Daily Ethereum network fees surpassed those of the Bitcoin (BTC) network for two consecutive days on June 6 and June 7, data obtained by on-chain market analysis firm Glassnode shows.

Litecoin is trading at $46.46 at the time of writing, practically in the middle of the current daily equilibrium pattern. Buyers are waiting for a clear break above $48 and sellers for a drop below $45. It’s important to note that Litecoin is still in a daily uptrend which should favor the bulls coming out of the current pattern. Litecoin is also holding both daily EMAs.