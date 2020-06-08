Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD needs to break $9,724 for a short-term breakout – Confluence Detector

Bitcoin is trading below $9,700 again but still above the daily 12-EMA

Bulls are facing a tough resistance level nearby.

BTC/USD lost the 12-EMA and the 26-EMA on the hourly chart and it is now trading below $9,700 again. Unfortunately, bulls also lost both EMAs on the 4-hour chart but the candlestick hasn't closed yet. We already know that $10,000 is a crucial resistance area but where are the short-term resistance level?

Thanks to the Confluence Detector, we can see Bitcoin will encounter a lot of resistance points around $9,724 where the SMA 5, 1-hour, Fibonacci 38.2% 1-week, Middle Bollinger Band, 15-minute and the Fibonacci 23.6%, daily are all converging. This resistance level is close to another one at $9,757 where the previous 4-hour high and the upper Bollinger Band on the 15-minute chart are standing.

Support can be found at $9,640 where the daily Fibonacci 38.2% is set and at $9,623, the monthly Fibonacci 23.6%.

