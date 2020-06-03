Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD attempts to regain ground, $10,000 still out of reach – Confluence Detector
BTC/USD attempted a recovery above $9,600 only to slide back to $9,550 by press time. The first digital coin has been moving in a tight range after wild gyrations during the first two days of the week. BTC/USD has lost over 5% in the recent 24 hours; however, it is mostly unchanged since the start of the day. Bitcoin’s market value is registered at $176 billion, while its market share decreased to 65%.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD remains on its way to $260 – Confluence Detector
Ethereum has recovered from the massive drop on June 2 and it’s trading at $239 at the time of writing. What are the most important levels for ETH/USD now?
The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing a significant amount of resistance at $239.65, the convergence of the 15-min SMA10, and SMA5.
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD needs to take out the 50.00 resistance zone
Litecoin has been performing well on Wednesday after the crypto capitulation on Tuesday. On the daily chart below there is a huge confluence level at the 50.00 level.
At the aforementioned level, there is a psychological resistance, historical support, the Fibonacci 38.2% retracement and the 200 Simple Moving Average (SMA). The candle yesterday (Tuesday) looks like it rejected the zone as the highest price point of the day was 49.90.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
