BTC/USD attempted a recovery above $9,600 only to slide back to $9,550 by press time. The first digital coin has been moving in a tight range after wild gyrations during the first two days of the week. BTC/USD has lost over 5% in the recent 24 hours; however, it is mostly unchanged since the start of the day. Bitcoin’s market value is registered at $176 billion, while its market share decreased to 65%.

Ethereum has recovered from the massive drop on June 2 and it’s trading at $239 at the time of writing. What are the most important levels for ETH/USD now?

The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing a significant amount of resistance at $239.65, the convergence of the 15-min SMA10, and SMA5.

Litecoin has been performing well on Wednesday after the crypto capitulation on Tuesday. On the daily chart below there is a huge confluence level at the 50.00 level.

At the aforementioned level, there is a psychological resistance, historical support, the Fibonacci 38.2% retracement and the 200 Simple Moving Average (SMA). The candle yesterday (Tuesday) looks like it rejected the zone as the highest price point of the day was 49.90.