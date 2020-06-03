Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD remains on its way to $260 – Confluence Detector

Ethereum has recovered from the massive drop on June 2 and it’s trading at $239 at the time of writing. What are the most important levels for ETH/USD now?

The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing a significant amount of resistance at $239.65, the convergence of the 15-min SMA10, and SMA5.

More resistance can be found at $240.48 where the previous hourly and 4-hour highs have formed as well as the upper line of the 15-min Bollinger Band.

There seems to be a lot of support for Ethereum, the nearest at $238.6, the 15-minute SMA50, and at $237.99 where the 4-hour SMA5 and the middle line of the hourly Bollinger Band are converging.

