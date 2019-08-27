BTC/USD technical analysis: Price breaks lower as thin trading fails to inspire bulls
On the 5-min BTC/USD chart prices are starting to break lower after a very slow news day. It was noted earlier that when good news like the Telegram story does not inspire a price rally we may be in dangerous territory.
The Stochastic has turned south into the oversold area with both the K and D lines in negative territory.
The MACD indicator's histogram has also crossed the mid-line into the red with the faster MA also crossing lower.
Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD bearish pennant vulnerable to downside risks
Ethereum price on Tuesday is trading in negative territory by 0.50%. ETH/USD price action is narrowing extremely within a bearish pennant structure. The range to the downside is seen at $185, to the upside $190; lower highs are being observed and higher lows.
Price action via the 60-minute chart view is producing lower highs and higher lows, subject to a breakout of the range.
Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD explosive moves in the waiting
Litecoin price on Tuesday is trading in negative territory by 1.00%. LTC/USD price action has done little over the past two weeks, narrowing. Price action like many of its peers has formed a bearish pennant structure.
The price is moving within a narrowing pennant formation via the daily. It appears to be the calm before the storm, given the two weeks of range-bound trading.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD vulnerable to further losses - Bitcoin confluence
Bitcoin (BTC) has been rangebound with bearish bias ahead of European opening. The first digital currency retreated from Monday’s high of $10,668. While the downside correction stopped short of a strong support zone at $10,150, the bullish momentum has faded away and left the coin within a tight range.
Ripple price prediction: XRP/USD losses abound towards $0.26 support
The top three cryptocurrencies lead the market in a retreat phase following the false breakout on Monday. Ripple for the first time in seven six days stepped above the resistance ‘at $0.28.
Bitcoin Cash market update: BCH/USD $300 support in jeopardy; bearish action targets $200
Bitcoin Cash in on the verge of a massive drop. This follows a failed attempt to break above the resistance at $320. Although $300 appears to be a credible support, the sustained bearish price action hints further breakdown.
Cryptocurrency exchange OKEx launches daily futures on Ethereum Classic and Bitcoin SV; Bitcoin and Ethereum to follow
Also, OKEx announced that perpetual contracts will be settled three times a day. Instead of once a day. However, the company warned that the frequency of settlements may be adjusted in case of sharp market movements upon further notice.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Safe-haven or a high-yield asset? Bitcoin qualifies for both
The cryptocurrency market has been a mixed picture this week. Bitcoin attempted to settle above $12,000 practically every single day of the week...