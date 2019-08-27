On the 5-min BTC/USD chart prices are starting to break lower after a very slow news day. It was noted earlier that when good news like the Telegram story does not inspire a price rally we may be in dangerous territory.

The Stochastic has turned south into the oversold area with both the K and D lines in negative territory.

The MACD indicator's histogram has also crossed the mid-line into the red with the faster MA also crossing lower.

Ethereum price on Tuesday is trading in negative territory by 0.50%. ETH/USD price action is narrowing extremely within a bearish pennant structure. The range to the downside is seen at $185, to the upside $190; lower highs are being observed and higher lows.

Price action via the 60-minute chart view is producing lower highs and higher lows, subject to a breakout of the range.

Litecoin price on Tuesday is trading in negative territory by 1.00%. LTC/USD price action has done little over the past two weeks, narrowing. Price action like many of its peers has formed a bearish pennant structure.

The price is moving within a narrowing pennant formation via the daily. It appears to be the calm before the storm, given the two weeks of range-bound trading.