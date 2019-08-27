Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
Ethereum technical analysis: ETH/USD bearish pennant vulnerable to downside risks

Cryptos |
  • Ethereum price on Tuesday is trading in negative territory by 0.50%.
  • ETH/USD price action is narrowing extremely within a bearish pennant structure. 
  • The range to the downside is seen at $185, to the upside $190; lower highs are being observed and higher lows. 

 

Spot rate:                  187.60

Relative change:      -0.50%

High:                         189.04

Low:                          184.62

ETH/USD

Overview
Today last price 187.58
Today Daily Change -0.89
Today Daily Change % -0.47
Today daily open 188.47
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 200.94
Daily SMA50 221.37
Daily SMA100 246.33
Daily SMA200 199.55
Levels
Previous Daily High 194.21
Previous Daily Low 185.8
Previous Weekly High 203.69
Previous Weekly Low 180.01
Previous Monthly High 318.46
Previous Monthly Low 190.64
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 191
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 189.01
Daily Pivot Point S1 184.78
Daily Pivot Point S2 181.09
Daily Pivot Point S3 176.37
Daily Pivot Point R1 193.18
Daily Pivot Point R2 197.9
Daily Pivot Point R3 201.59

 

ETH/USD daily chart

  • The price is moving within a narrowing pennant formation via the daily. 

ETH/USD 60-minute chart

  • Price action via the 60-minute chart view is producing lower highs and higher lows, subject to a breakout of the range. 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Safe-haven or a high-yield asset? Bitcoin qualifies for both

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Safe-haven or a high-yield asset? Bitcoin qualifies for both

The cryptocurrency market has been a mixed picture this week. Bitcoin attempted to settle above $12,000 practically every single day of the week...

Read the weekly forecast

