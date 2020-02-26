Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Dash - Asian Wrap 26 Feb

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD could be heading for a deeper correction

Bitcoin's price action has looked dire on Tuesday. The market has moved away from the highs seen on February 13th. On the Tuesday night close, if the market closes below 9,227 then we could be headed toward the 8,500 area marked on the chart.

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD bears drop price below SMA 20

ETH/USD dropped from $265.80 to $248 this Tuesday as the price continued to trend in a downward channel formation. In the process, the bears were able to conquer the critical support level at the SMA 20 curve. The 20-day Bollinger jaw has narrowed considerably to show decreasing price volatility.

Dash Price Analysis: Heavy bearish action sees DASH/USD drop below the $100-level

DASH/USD had a significantly bearish Tuesday where the price dropped from $103.70 to $95.58. The price is presently consolidating in a triangle formation and has found support on the downward trending line and is trading for $96.50.