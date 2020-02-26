Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Dash - Asian Wrap 26 Feb

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD could be heading for a deeper correction
Bitcoin's price action has looked dire on Tuesday. The market has moved away from the highs seen on February 13th. On the Tuesday night close, if the market closes below 9,227 then we could be headed toward the 8,500 area marked on the chart.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD bears drop price below SMA 20
ETH/USD dropped from $265.80 to $248 this Tuesday as the price continued to trend in a downward channel formation. In the process, the bears were able to conquer the critical support level at the SMA 20 curve. The 20-day Bollinger jaw has narrowed considerably to show decreasing price volatility.
Dash Price Analysis: Heavy bearish action sees DASH/USD drop below the $100-level
DASH/USD had a significantly bearish Tuesday where the price dropped from $103.70 to $95.58. The price is presently consolidating in a triangle formation and has found support on the downward trending line and is trading for $96.50.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: Bitcoin bulls rise to reclaim $9,000
BTC/USD fell victim to another massacre masterminded by the bears. In a similar article on Wednesday, I talked about Bitcoin's price holding above $9,100.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bulls focus on breaking $0.24 resistance
Ripple price is back in the green amid attempts to see it recover the lost ground following the devastating drop on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD looks forward to this head-and-shoulders pattern
Ethereum bears continue to punch holes in the bullish 'balloon' even as the storm gets more violet. Almost half of the gains accrued since the beginning of January have been trimmed. Ethereum price is exchanging hands at $216 after a minor recovery from $210 (weekly low).
BTC/USD bulls engage the throttles after defending $300 support
Bitcoin Cash is the only major cryptocurrency in the green on Thursday as the Asian session makes way for the European session. The 1.45% gain on the day is a drop in sea compared to the freefall experienced in the last 24 hours when ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls plot the revenge
Bitcoin's market capitalization settled at $176 billion, which is 62.8% of the total digital assets market.