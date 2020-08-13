Bitcoin price has not been able to rise above short term barriers at $11,600. However, recovery from the levels slightly above $11,100 was steady. The largest cryptocurrency is holding above $11,500 and trading at $11,530 at the time of writing. Since the beginning of the week, the mission has been to sustain action beyond $12,000 but Bitcoin bulls lost balance giving way to the dive towards $11,000.

Ethereum price is currently hovering $392 as bulls are getting ready for the next leg up. The trading volume has been decreasing in the past few days and many indicators have been able to cool off.

It’s definitely hard to predict when LINK’s rally will stop or at least pause as it seems the digital asset is not facing a lot of selling pressure. ChainLink is currently trading at $17 after a brief pullback towards $16 but the bullish momentum remains strong.