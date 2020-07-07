Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, & Bitcoin Gold – Asian Wrap 07 Jul

Bitcoin Price Analysis: Bulls testing critical monthly resistance structure

The bulls are taking on the bears at a critical juncture on the charts. The price has spiked in Asia, printing a fresh high in an ascending channel along the trendline support. However, there is a lack of conviction until bulls get over the line.

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD free-falls after rejection at $245

Ethereum price broke out of the consolidation witnessed in the first week of July between the key support at $225 and the resistance at $230. Boosting the price action above $235 and $240 was the momentum from overcoming the resistance at the 200 SMA in the 4-hour chart.

Bitcoin Gold Technical Analysis: BTG/USD spikes 3% in a Bitcoin bear market

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is the only bull confident enough to stand tall in a sloth of bears. The entire cryptocurrency market is painted red except for BTG with its 3% growth on the day. Over the past couple of days, this digital asset has sustained a significant bullish action.