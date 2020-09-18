Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Ethereum hits Bitcoin's bid to lead the market

The structural tension in the crypto market is increasing after yesterday's significant rise in Ethereum. The fear of being left out (FOMO) of the launch of the UNI token by Uniswap triggered the perception of the value of the Ethereum network and consequently its interest in taking part in the project. Read more ...

TRON Price Analysis: TRX bulls to hit a brick wall at $0.03

TRON's TRX is one of the best-performing digital assets out of top-20 on Friday, September 18. The coin has gained nearly 9% on a day-to-day basis and partially recovered from the losses incurred during the previous week. At the time of writing, TRX is changing hands at $0.029, having recovered from the recent low of $0.025. The coin retreated from the ninth to 15th place in the global cryptocurrency rating, with the current market capitalization of $2 billion. An average daily trading volume settled at $2.8 billion in the last 24 hours, mostly in line with the recent week's figures. Read more ...

UniSwap Protocol’s newly launched governance token, UNI takes on DeFi by storm

UniSwap is a protocol mainly for trading and automated liquidity facilitation on Ethereum. The platform is among the most popular decentralized finance (DeFi) projects in the cryptocurrency industry. Barely a month ago, UniSwap Protocol was in the spotlight due to the drama that erupted with its fork SushiSwap, as previously reported. However, UniSwap managed to distance itself from the embattled SUSHI token, which saw its value drop drastically from highs around $40 to $1.00. DeFi Pulse currently shows that UniSwap is leading among all the DeFi projects with $1.39 billion in locked funds. Read more ...