Bitcoin price has been lethargic in its trading since Friday last week. At attempt to stay above $10,400 resistance was met with rising selling pressure. Bitcoin also tested $10,600 before sliding back in the range between $10,200 and $10,400. Following the failed attempt to clear the resistance towards $10,600, many analysts believe that only a lower correction will give Bitcoin the strength it requires to rise above the psychological $11,000 level.

Dash is the 16th largest digital asset with the current market value of $818 million. After a strong growth into the ned of the previous week, the coin has settled at $90.80, trading with a short-term bullish bias. DASH/USD has recovered from the intraday low of $88.98, however, the upside may be limited by $91.00.

The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $20.9 billion has broken above critical $190.00 to trade at $194.30 at the time of writing. ETH/USD has gained over 3% on a day-on-day basis and 2.5% since the beginning of the day. Basically, Ethereum is one of the best-performing altcoins out of top-20; however, the shrinking volatility implies that the further upside may be limited.

