Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Curve DAO & Ethereum – European Wrap 4 December

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC rebounds as South Korea martial law proves short-lived
Bitcoin (BTC) recovers slightly, trading above $96,000 on Wednesday, after its recent dip on Tuesday due to the political strife in South Korea. With the crisis seeming to be mostly over, BTC recovered more as the reversal of the martial law restored confidence in crypto markets.
While on-chain data shows that institutional investors bought in the recent price dips – a bullish sign for Bitcoin – traders should be cautious about recent US government wallet transfers and rising retail investors’ demand for BTC, which has historically indicated a local top formation.
Curve DAO price surges above $1, highest level since April 2023
Curve DAO (CRV) extends gains by more than 30% on Wednesday, rallying 70% so far this week and reaching levels not seen since April 2023. On Tuesday, the announcement of CRV’s scrvUSD stablecoin launch on the Spectra ecosystem fueled the ongoing rally. The technical outlook and on-chain metrics suggest further gains ahead, as both CRV’s daily trading volume and the staking amount are rising.
Curve DAO’s recently launched decentralized yield-bearing stablecoin, Savings-crvUSD (scrvUSD), went live in the Spectra ecosystem on Tuesday. The scrvUSD offers low-risk returns for investors and helps scale the crvUSD stablecoin, attracting more investors to the Curve DAO ecosystem.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Cryptomarket stabilizes after South Korea reverses martial law
Bitcoin (BTC) hovers near $95,700 on Wednesday, signaling potential weakness as technical indicators suggest a decline, while Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) stabilize near key levels, hinting at a possible rally following South Korea's reversal of martial law.
Bitcoin price began the week with a 1.38% decline, hitting a low of $93,578 on Tuesday, but it recovered and closed above $95,800. At the time of writing on Wednesday, it hovers around $95,700.If BTC continues to decline, it could extend the correction to retest its $90,000 support level.
Ripple whales prevent XRP decline after soaking $4 billion in sell pressure from realized profits
Ripple's XRP is down 5% on Tuesday after news of South Korea declaring martial law sparked a surge in selling activity and significant profit-taking among investors. However, whales have stepped up buying pressure as the token looks to stage a recovery.
Paul Atkins shows reluctance to replace SEC Chair Gary Gensler
Donald Trump's transition team is yet to find a candidate to replace Gary Gensler as SEC Chair in January. Paul Atkins, the favorite to replace Gensler, has reportedly shown reluctance toward the position. Other top choices for SEC Chair include Teresa Goody Guillén, Brian Brooks and Robert Stebbins.
Crypto Today: BTC holds $95K, Cardano sets $700M record, Tron and Avalanche advance.
Bitcoin price consolidated around the $95,000 mark on Tuesday, as traders continue to rotate profits towards the altcoin markets. Positive sentiment surrounding potential altcoin ETF approvals in 2025 has sparked a major accumulation wave across the altcoin markets.
Dogecoin Price Forecast: Traders move $380M as DOGE mirrors Bitcoin’s pullback
Dogecoin price continues to consolidate below the $0.40 level on Tuesday, down 16% within the daily timeframe. After multiple failed attempts at breaching $0.50 over the past week, speculative traders have moved to scale down their DOGE positions.
Bitcoin: A healthy correction
Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a 7% correction earlier in the week, dropping to $90,791 on Tuesday before recovering to $97,000 by Friday. On-chain data suggests a modest rebound in institutional demand, with holders buying the dip. A recent report indicates BTC remains undervalued, projecting a potential rally toward $146K.
