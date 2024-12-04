Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Curve DAO & Ethereum – European Wrap 4 December

Bitcoin (BTC) recovers slightly, trading above $96,000 on Wednesday, after its recent dip on Tuesday due to the political strife in South Korea. With the crisis seeming to be mostly over, BTC recovered more as the reversal of the martial law restored confidence in crypto markets.

While on-chain data shows that institutional investors bought in the recent price dips – a bullish sign for Bitcoin – traders should be cautious about recent US government wallet transfers and rising retail investors’ demand for BTC, which has historically indicated a local top formation.

Curve DAO (CRV) extends gains by more than 30% on Wednesday, rallying 70% so far this week and reaching levels not seen since April 2023. On Tuesday, the announcement of CRV’s scrvUSD stablecoin launch on the Spectra ecosystem fueled the ongoing rally. The technical outlook and on-chain metrics suggest further gains ahead, as both CRV’s daily trading volume and the staking amount are rising.

Curve DAO’s recently launched decentralized yield-bearing stablecoin, Savings-crvUSD (scrvUSD), went live in the Spectra ecosystem on Tuesday. The scrvUSD offers low-risk returns for investors and helps scale the crvUSD stablecoin, attracting more investors to the Curve DAO ecosystem.

Bitcoin (BTC) hovers near $95,700 on Wednesday, signaling potential weakness as technical indicators suggest a decline, while Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) stabilize near key levels, hinting at a possible rally following South Korea's reversal of martial law.

Bitcoin price began the week with a 1.38% decline, hitting a low of $93,578 on Tuesday, but it recovered and closed above $95,800. At the time of writing on Wednesday, it hovers around $95,700.If BTC continues to decline, it could extend the correction to retest its $90,000 support level.