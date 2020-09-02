Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin Cash, Tron and Ethereum – European Wrap 2 September

Bitcoin Cash Market Update: BCH fork is inevitable as Bitcoin ABC team separates from the project

In recent weeks the tensions in the Bitcoin Cash have been escalating rapidly as Bitcoin ABC development team adopted Jonathan Toomim’s ASERT Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA), and integrated Infrastructure Funding Plan (IFP), which was opposed by many community members. Read more ...

TRON Price Analysis: TRX/USD ready to conquer $0.0400 once the correction is over

TRON's TRX is gaining ground rapidly. The coin hit the intraday high at $0.0373 At the time of writing, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.0363, which is over 20% higher from this time on Monday, September 1. TRON is now the 13th largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.59 billion and an average daily trading volume of $2.85 billion, which is 300% higher from the levels registered at the end of August. Read more ...

Ethereum Market Update: Vitalik Buterin explains high ETH fees

Ethereum (ETH) hit the multi-year high at $488 on September 1 and retreated to $461 by press time. The second-largest digital asset has lost over 1.2% since the start of the day. However, it is still in a green zone if compared to this time on Monday. ETH/USD has been moving in sync with the market, which has started a downside correction after a sharp rally of recent days. Ethereum happens to be one of the main beneficiaries of the rally with over 22% of gains on a week-on-week basis. Read more ...