Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin Cash, Tron and Ethereum – European Wrap 2 September

Bitcoin Cash Market Update: BCH fork is inevitable as Bitcoin ABC team separates from the project
In recent weeks the tensions in the Bitcoin Cash have been escalating rapidly as Bitcoin ABC development team adopted Jonathan Toomim’s ASERT Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA), and integrated Infrastructure Funding Plan (IFP), which was opposed by many community members. Read more ...
TRON Price Analysis: TRX/USD ready to conquer $0.0400 once the correction is over
TRON's TRX is gaining ground rapidly. The coin hit the intraday high at $0.0373 At the time of writing, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.0363, which is over 20% higher from this time on Monday, September 1. TRON is now the 13th largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.59 billion and an average daily trading volume of $2.85 billion, which is 300% higher from the levels registered at the end of August. Read more ...
Ethereum Market Update: Vitalik Buterin explains high ETH fees
Ethereum (ETH) hit the multi-year high at $488 on September 1 and retreated to $461 by press time. The second-largest digital asset has lost over 1.2% since the start of the day. However, it is still in a green zone if compared to this time on Monday. ETH/USD has been moving in sync with the market, which has started a downside correction after a sharp rally of recent days. Ethereum happens to be one of the main beneficiaries of the rally with over 22% of gains on a week-on-week basis. Read more ...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD poised for massive breakout supported by institutional capital influx
Bitcoin has been forced to dwell in a market dominated by little to no action. However, according to Bloomberg, the largest cryptocurrency has the potential to spike significantly higher especially if a key level is breached as shown by technical indicators.
LINK/USD flashing sell signals
Chainlink is holding firmly above a confluence formed by the 200 SMA in the 1-hour range and the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the last swing high of $17.74 to a swing low $13.49.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD massive bull-run lingers – Grayscale report
After rallying remarkably above $12,000 and trading new 2020 highs at $12,500, Bitcoin plummeted to confirm support at $11,600.