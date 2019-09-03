BCH/USD technical analysis: Bitcoin Cash breaks long term trendline from the on 4-hour chart

Bitcoin Cash is trading 4.4% higher today as general crypto sentiment carries all the major cryptocurrencies higher. The 4-hour timeframe has a trendline originating on 26th June, with a downtrend that spanned a full two months.

Ripple market overview: PNC bank formally joins RippleNet, XRP/USD breaks above downward trending line

A division of PNC bank had officially joined RippleNet to tap its blockchain solution for cross-border payments and settlements. PNC Treasury Management will be using Ripple’s technology to process international payments. This is a prominent indication of the use of blockchain in mainstream finance.

ETC/USD technical analysis: Ethereum is trading nearly 8% higher as we head to the Asian session

Ethereum Classic is having a great session today rising nearly 8% in line with the general positive crypto sentiment (1-hour chart above). ETC/USD has stopped ahead of the psychological 7.000 level as sellers come in to slow momentum.