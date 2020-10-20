Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin Cash, OMG & Tron – European Wrap 20 October

Bitcoin Cash Price Forecast: BCH forced into consolidation between strong levels – Confluence Detector

Bitcoin Cash plummeted from $292.25 to $207.30 between September 2 to September 23. Following that, the price recovered till October 15, hitting the $262.65 resistance line. Since then, the Bitcoin fork has dropped to $249 and is trapped between the 100-day SMA ($253) and 200-day SMA ($246). The MACD also shows decreasing bullish market momentum, which doesn’t bode well for the buyers. Read More ...

OMG Network Price Forecast: OMG prepares to dump some more

The drab action across the cryptocurrency market is not sparing OMG Network. A bullish momentum put in place towards the end of September lost steam at $4.4 earlier in October. Over the last three weeks, OMG has narrowed beneath a descending trendline. Read More ...

TRON Price Prediction: TRX ready for a major price explosion according to indicators

Tron has been trading inside a tight range from $0.028 to $0.0239 for the past three weeks without a clear direction. Several indicators show that TRX is on the verge of a massive breakout, but in which direction? Let’s take a look at some different metrics to find out. Read More ...