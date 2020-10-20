Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin Cash, OMG & Tron – European Wrap 20 October

Bitcoin Cash Price Forecast: BCH forced into consolidation between strong levels – Confluence Detector
Bitcoin Cash plummeted from $292.25 to $207.30 between September 2 to September 23. Following that, the price recovered till October 15, hitting the $262.65 resistance line. Since then, the Bitcoin fork has dropped to $249 and is trapped between the 100-day SMA ($253) and 200-day SMA ($246). The MACD also shows decreasing bullish market momentum, which doesn’t bode well for the buyers. Read More ...
OMG Network Price Forecast: OMG prepares to dump some more
The drab action across the cryptocurrency market is not sparing OMG Network. A bullish momentum put in place towards the end of September lost steam at $4.4 earlier in October. Over the last three weeks, OMG has narrowed beneath a descending trendline. Read More ...
TRON Price Prediction: TRX ready for a major price explosion according to indicators
Tron has been trading inside a tight range from $0.028 to $0.0239 for the past three weeks without a clear direction. Several indicators show that TRX is on the verge of a massive breakout, but in which direction? Let’s take a look at some different metrics to find out. Read More ...
Biden's win of the US presidential election could have different effects on Bitcoin and DeFi
The presidential elections in the United States are just around the corner. While it is still hard to tell for sure who will secure the place in an Oval Cabinet, the most recent poll results show that Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, is leading the race.
XTZ aiming for a 10% price jump if key support is defended
The past week for Tezos hasn’t been great, the digital asset lost around $300 million in market capitalization as Bitcoin continues gaining dominance over the market.
TRX ready for a major price explosion according to indicators
Tron has been trading inside a tight range from $0.028 to $0.0239 for the past three weeks without a clear direction. Several indicators show that TRX is on the verge of a massive breakout, but in which direction?
Bitcoin leads the pack aiming for new yearly highs
The cryptocurrency market is slugging in recovery, accept for Bitcoin. Intense pressure continues to build on critical levels for major cryptocurrencies.
Bitcoin: BTC ready to escape from the range; bulls have $12,000 in mind
Bitcoin has been gaining ground amid positive fundamental developments. The flagship cryptocurrency is ready to break free from its current range and proceed with the recovery towards $12,000.