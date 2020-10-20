FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
FXStreet

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin Cash, OMG & Tron – European Wrap 20 October

Cryptos |

Bitcoin Cash Price Forecast: BCH forced into consolidation between strong levels – Confluence Detector

Bitcoin Cash plummeted from $292.25 to $207.30 between September 2 to September 23. Following that, the price recovered till October 15, hitting the $262.65 resistance line. Since then, the Bitcoin fork has dropped to $249 and is trapped between the 100-day SMA ($253) and 200-day SMA ($246). The MACD also shows decreasing bullish market momentum, which doesn’t bode well for the buyers. Read More ...

 

BCHUSD daily chart

 

OMG Network Price Forecast: OMG prepares to dump some more

The drab action across the cryptocurrency market is not sparing OMG Network. A bullish momentum put in place towards the end of September lost steam at $4.4 earlier in October. Over the last three weeks, OMG has narrowed beneath a descending trendline. Read More ...

 

OMG/USD price chart

TRON Price Prediction: TRX ready for a major price explosion according to indicators

Tron has been trading inside a tight range from $0.028 to $0.0239 for the past three weeks without a clear direction. Several indicators show that TRX is on the verge of a massive breakout, but in which direction? Let’s take a look at some different metrics to find out. Read More ...

 

trx price

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Biden's win of the US presidential election could have different effects on Bitcoin and DeFi

Biden's win of the US presidential election could have different effects on Bitcoin and DeFi

The presidential elections in the United States are just around the corner. While it is still hard to tell for sure who will secure the place in an Oval Cabinet, the most recent poll results show that Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, is leading the race. 

More Cryptocurrencies News

XTZ aiming for a 10% price jump if key support is defended

XTZ aiming for a 10% price jump if key support is defended

The past week for Tezos hasn’t been great, the digital asset lost around $300 million in market capitalization as Bitcoin continues gaining dominance over the market.

More Tezos News

TRX ready for a major price explosion according to indicators

TRX ready for a major price explosion according to indicators

Tron has been trading inside a tight range from $0.028 to $0.0239 for the past three weeks without a clear direction. Several indicators show that TRX is on the verge of a massive breakout, but in which direction?

More Tron News

Bitcoin leads the pack aiming for new yearly highs

Bitcoin leads the pack aiming for new yearly highs

The cryptocurrency market is slugging in recovery, accept for Bitcoin. Intense pressure continues to build on critical levels for major cryptocurrencies. 

More Bitcoin News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin: BTC ready to escape from the range; bulls have $12,000 in mind

Bitcoin: BTC ready to escape from the range; bulls have $12,000 in mind

Bitcoin has been gaining ground amid positive fundamental developments. The flagship cryptocurrency is ready to break free from its current range and proceed with the recovery towards $12,000. 

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location