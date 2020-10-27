Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin Cash, Monero & Cardano – Asian Wrap 27 Oct

Bitcoin Cash Price Forecast: BCH downside capped off at 200-day SMA – Confluence Detector

Bitcoin Cash found support at $240 and rose to $276 between October 21 and October 24. Since then, the price experienced a severe downturn as BCH plummeted to $260, as of press time. Further downward movement will probably be inhibited by the 100-day SMA ($256.25), 200-day SMA ($247) and 50-day SMA ($236).

Monero Price Prediction: XMR targeting $100 after seemingly forming a double top

XMR is trading at $131.54 after hitting a robust resistance level at $139. XMR is up by 13% in the past five days and has confirmed uptrends on the daily chart and the 12-hour chart. Monero is currently ranked 14th by market capitalization, with $2.32 billion.

Cardano Price Prediction: ADA poised for a steep correction despite the current uptrend

Cardano had a notable slip from $0.11 to a low of $0.101 on October 19, before finally recovering two days later. Unfortunately, it seems that the digital asset has crashed again, breaking the last support level established on October 19.