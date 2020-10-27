Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin Cash, Monero & Cardano – Asian Wrap 27 Oct

Bitcoin Cash Price Forecast: BCH downside capped off at 200-day SMA – Confluence Detector
Bitcoin Cash found support at $240 and rose to $276 between October 21 and October 24. Since then, the price experienced a severe downturn as BCH plummeted to $260, as of press time. Further downward movement will probably be inhibited by the 100-day SMA ($256.25), 200-day SMA ($247) and 50-day SMA ($236).
Monero Price Prediction: XMR targeting $100 after seemingly forming a double top
XMR is trading at $131.54 after hitting a robust resistance level at $139. XMR is up by 13% in the past five days and has confirmed uptrends on the daily chart and the 12-hour chart. Monero is currently ranked 14th by market capitalization, with $2.32 billion.
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA poised for a steep correction despite the current uptrend
Cardano had a notable slip from $0.11 to a low of $0.101 on October 19, before finally recovering two days later. Unfortunately, it seems that the digital asset has crashed again, breaking the last support level established on October 19.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Uniswap Price Prediction: UNI flashes buy signal targeting $3.3 in the short-term
Uniswap continues trading in a downtrend and inside the daily descending parallel channel. The digital asset is slowly approaching the bottom at $2.7 while bulls try to push it above the upper trendline.
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC poised for small correction before a major run to $15,000
Bitcoin (BTC) has settled above $13,000; however, further growth seems to be limited. The pioneer digital coin hit the recent high of $13,361 on October 25 and retreated to $13,110 by the time of writing.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin goes up as some of the world's largest currencies go down
While investors are waiting for BTC to retest all-time highs and shoot to the moon, it is already there. In some countries, the pioneer digital asset surpassed the peak of 2017 and hit new historic highs in local currencies.