Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Algorand, Ripple & Binance Coin – Asian Wrap 11 Mar

Buying.com launches new token on Algorand, but ALGO price fails to react

Algorand price decline of over 50% in February has been followed by a rising channel formation, suggesting that new buyers are not eager to buy despite the expansion of the network’s utility. Buying.com, a leader in e-Commerce fulfillment and distribution, has announced the launch of its BUY token on the Algorand blockchain. The token will enable the com

Ripple Price Prediction: XRP bulls can ignore pullback from immediate hurdle around $0.49

XRP/USD fails to keep the sellers on board, despite recent declines, as the quote firms up around mid-$0.4600s during early Thursday. The altcoin took a U-turn from a two-week-old resistance line the previous day but couldn’t extend the losses to even the nearest support, namely the 50-day SMA.

BNB price bound for new highs as Binance users can now earn up to 27.49% APY

From February 19 to February 23, BNB declined over 45%. The price action since has been constructive, with the volume profile showing no further distribution before its explosive reaction to the staking news. The native coin of the Binance Chain, BNB, has many use cases, including driving on-chain transactions, paying for transaction fees on Binance Exchange, and making in-store payments, to name a few.