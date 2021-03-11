Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Algorand, Ripple & Binance Coin – Asian Wrap 11 Mar

Buying.com launches new token on Algorand, but ALGO price fails to react
Algorand price decline of over 50% in February has been followed by a rising channel formation, suggesting that new buyers are not eager to buy despite the expansion of the network’s utility. Buying.com, a leader in e-Commerce fulfillment and distribution, has announced the launch of its BUY token on the Algorand blockchain. The token will enable the com
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP bulls can ignore pullback from immediate hurdle around $0.49
XRP/USD fails to keep the sellers on board, despite recent declines, as the quote firms up around mid-$0.4600s during early Thursday. The altcoin took a U-turn from a two-week-old resistance line the previous day but couldn’t extend the losses to even the nearest support, namely the 50-day SMA.
BNB price bound for new highs as Binance users can now earn up to 27.49% APY
From February 19 to February 23, BNB declined over 45%. The price action since has been constructive, with the volume profile showing no further distribution before its explosive reaction to the staking news. The native coin of the Binance Chain, BNB, has many use cases, including driving on-chain transactions, paying for transaction fees on Binance Exchange, and making in-store payments, to name a few.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto risk appetite returns as Bitcoin cuts through $55,000
The cryptocurrency market has been sluggish over the past couple of weeks apart from selected altcoins which have continued to post double-digit gains, such as Enjin Coin (ENJ).
Ripple and Youtube will work together against XRP scams
Back in 2020, Ripple and its CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, sued Youtube because the platform wasn't enforcing its own rules against fake accounts conducting fake XRP giveaways.
Cosmos Price Prediction: ATOM seeks 30% upswing if it can pass key barrier
Cosmos has been trading sideways for the past two weeks. The digital asset is trading between two key levels that will determine the price action of ATOM for the next month.
MATIC Price Forecast: Polygon explodes to new all-time highs ahead of Coinbase listing
Matic Network, most recently rebranded to Polygon will be listed on Coinbase alongside Skale and Sushi. Coinbase Ventures actually own MATIC tokens from a 2019 investment but stated that it doesn't plan to sell for the foreseeable future.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.